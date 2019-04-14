CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Prospects that earned their stripes at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp ALDIE, Va. -- Some of the best prospects in the Mid-Atlantic flocked to the Washington D.C. area on Sunday for the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. College football programs from across the country recruit hotbeds like the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area known as the DMV and top-ranked prospects had plenty to say. Here are the five programs that were talked about most by the elite prospects at Sunday’s event.

CLEMSON

Bryan Bresee

The Clemson Tigers were a big topic of conversation today and most of it swirled around five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. Dabo Swinney and his staff just hosted the Maryland native for an unofficial visit last weekend for their spring game and shortly there after Bresee canceled his scheduled official visit and set a decision date for April 23. Clemson is always a hot team with receivers and they certainly have the attention of Rakim Jarrett and KeAndre Lambert. Jarrett, a five-star, really likes the winning tradition and great wide receivers the program has put in the NFL. Lambert will take an official visit to Clemson this summer. Big-time 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams said Clemson is one of the programs recruiting him hardest and he isn’t worried about where any quarterbacks in the 2020 class go.

MICHIGAN

Olu Fashanu

A few big Michigan’s targets were at today’s camp and the Wolverines are very much in the mix for Rivals250 offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Olu Fashanu. Harrison has been in touch with the Michigan staff for a long time and plans on taking an official visit to Ann Arbor at some point this offseason. Fashanu took an unofficial visit to see Michigan not too long ago and he had plenty of good things to say about the staff and everything the university offers. As a 2020 prospect, linebacker Mitchell Melton was recently on campus and likes how he would fit in as a Wolverine. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have made massive 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall a priority target and he is very aware of it based on how hard he feels like they are recruiting him.

PENN STATE

Golden Achumba

Penn State was represented all over the field on Sunday and their commits that were in attendance made sure everybody knew it. The Nittany Lions had two of the better offensive linemen in today’s camp with Golden Achumba and new commit Reuben Adams and linebacker commit Curtis Jacobs won linebacker MVP in addition to his invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. James Franklin and his staff were mentioned by many uncommitted prospects but some of the biggest names included Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks, Rivals250 offensive lineman Anton Harrison, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Rivals250 defensive lineman Coziah Izzard. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert said he will take an official visit to Penn State. Even more underclassmen heaped praise upon Penn State and there were too many to list here but suffice it to say the Nittany Lions are still doing a great job recruiting the Washington D.C. area.

TENNESSEE

Monkell Goodwine

Jeremy Pruitt seemingly has the Vols on the right track, according to a lot of recruits that were at the camp today. Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is really high on Tennessee and is planning a return visit within the next month or two. The Vols look like they have some good momentum with him at this point. Tennessee is in a very good spot with stand out 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes. The major prospect has been to Knoxville many times and he will surely be back again before the season starts. Tennessee is also targeting big-time 2021 defensive linemen Monkell Goodwine and Taizse Johnson. Goodwine is a coveted defensive end with a well-rounded skillset while Johnson is wrecking ball on the interior of the defensive line.

TEXAS A&M

Tony Grimes