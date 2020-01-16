Rivals' All-Bowl Team: Offensive players
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The bowl season is over so it’s time to hand out the honors. Here’s the Rivals All-Bowl Team, with numerous honorable mentions.
QUARTERBACK
Tying a bowl record with seven touchdown passes in LSU’s semifinal victory over Oklahoma, to go along with 394 yards and a rushing touchdown. Burrow then continued his historic season against Clemson by dismantling the Tigers by completing 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five more touchdowns. He again added a rushing touchdown. So, overall he passed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for two more, during the Tigers' playoff run.
OTHERS:
Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati (14 of 24 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 21 carries, 105 yards, 3 TDs)
Mac Jones – Alabama (16 of 25 for 327 yards and 3 TDs, no INT)
Justin Herbert – Oregon (14 of 20 for 138 and 1 INT; 3 rushing TDs, including winning score)
Malcolm Perry – Navy (5 of 7 for 57 yards and 1 TD; 28 carries for 213 yards)
Sam Ehlinger – Texas (12 of 18 for 201 and 3 TDs; 11 carries for 73 yards and 1 TD)
Chase Garbers – Cal (22 of 31 for 272 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT)
Tommy Stevens – Mississippi State (17 of 26 for 221 yards and 2 TDs; 17 carries for 71 yards and 1 TD)
Bryce Perkins – Virginia (28 of 40 for 323 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
Sam Howell – North Carolina (25 of 34 for 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT)
Kellen Mond – Texas A&M (13 of 19 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 12 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD)
Anthony Gordon – Washington State (28 of 42 for 351 yards and 3 TDs)
Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh (27 of 39 for 361 yards and 3 TDs)
Cole McDonald – Hawaii (28 of 46 for 493 yards and 4 TDs, 0 INT)
Chris Robison – FAU (27 of 37 for 305 yards and 2 TDs; 28 yards on ground)
Layne Hatcher – Arkansas State (27 of 51 for 393 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 37 rushing yards)
Dustin Crum – Kent State (21 of 26 for 289 yards and 2 TDs; 23 carries for 147 yards and 1 TD)
Jordan Love – Utah State (30 of 39 for 317 yards and 3 TDs; 1 INT)
*****
RUNNING BACK
Despite only getting 16 carries, Brown finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns on the ground during Penn State’s 53-39 victory over Memphis.
Perine rushed for a season-high 138 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries during the Gators' victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl. He also had five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.
OTHERS:
Xazavian Valladay – Wyoming (204 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries; 3 rec for 91 yards and 1 TD)
Najee Harris – Alabama (136 yards, 2 TDs on 24 carries)
Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota (140 yards, 1 TD on 20 carries)
Deshawn McClease – Virginia Tech (126 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries; 2 rec for 17 yards)
Tony Jones Jr. – Notre Dame (135 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries)
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State (174 yards, 1 TD, 18 carries; 6 rec for 47 yards)
Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State (158 yards on 19 carries; 2 rec for 15 yards)
Kade Remsberg – Air Force (178 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries)
Darrynton Evans – Appalachian State (157 yards, 1 TD on 19 carries)
Jaret Patterson – Buffalo (173 yards, 2 TDs on 32 carries)
*****
WIDE RECEIVER
Jefferson would have made this list if it was just for his semifinal performance, when he totaled 14 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He then added nine receptions for 106 yards in the National Championship victory over Clemson.
After a somewhat pedestrian two reception, 61 yard performance in LSU’s throttling of Oklahoma in the semifinals, Chase exploded in the National Championship victory over Clemson with nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson finished off a huge season by grabbing 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns during Minneosota’s impressive victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
Others:
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama (6 for 204 yds and 1 TD)
George Pickens – Georgia (12 rec for 175 yds and 1 TD)
Tamorrion Terry – Florida State (9 rec for 165 yards and 1 TD)
Lucky Jackson – Western Kentucky (17 rec for 148 yards and 1 TD)
Chatarius Atwell – Louisville (9 rec for 147 yards)
Hasise Dubois – Virginia (10 rec for 83 yards and 2 TD)
Chase Claypool – Notre Dame (7 rec for 146 yards and 1 TD)
Braydon Johnson – Oklahoma State (5 rec for 124 yards and 2 TD)
Amon-Ra St. Brown – USC (9 rec for 163 yards)
Brandon Arconado – Washington State (11 rec for 167 yards and 1 TD)
Maurice Ffrench – Pitt (12 rec for 165 yards and 1 TD)
Jared Smart – Hawaii (7 rec for 142 yards and 2 TD)
Marlon Williams – UCF (7 rec for 132 yards and 1 TD)
Omar Bayless – Arkansas State (9 rec for 180 yards and 1 TD)
Siaosi Mariner – Utah State (7 rec for 113 yards and 2 TD)
TIGHT END
Moss shined the spotlight during LSU’s playoff run to a national championship. In the two wins against Oklahoma and Clemson he totaled nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores on Monday.
OTHERS:
John Raine – FAU (7 rec for 73 yards and 1 TD)
Matt Bushman – BYU (6 rec for 91 yards)
Peyton Hendershot – Indiana (team-high 6 receptions for 67 yards)
Daniel Barker – Illinois (3 rec for 55 yards and 1 TD)
Jake Tonges – Cal (3 rec for 65 yards)
Tanner Cowley – Virginia (3 rec for 60 yards)
Trenton Gillison – Michigan State (4 rec for 88 yards)
OFFENSIVE LINE
In what was a surprisingly easy victory over Utah, Cosmi helped pave the way for 231 yards on the ground against the Utes. This is even more impressive considering Utah came into the game with the nation’s top run defense.
Carman did a fantastic job neutralizing Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young throughout the game while also helping the Tigers’ offense average 5.4 yards per carry on the ground. He then continued to showcase his athleticism against LSU’s tenacious defense during the national championship game.
Nolan Laufenberg - Air Force
Knowing that they would have to control the clock to beat Washington State, the Falcons offensive line, led by Laufenberg, dominated the game with 371 yards on the ground while controlling the ball for more than 43 minutes.
While the Nittany Lions did not have a traditionally strong running attack this season, they waited until the Cotton Bowl to produce their best performance of the season. Led by Gonzalez, the line helped Journey Brown scamper for 202 yards, which was a season high for any Penn State back this fall.
Many thought that the Gophers had a chance to beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl, but not many assumed that they would dominate the Tigers. Minnesota more than doubled Auburn's offensive output (494 to 232 yards) and had two backs, Mohamed Ibrahim and Rodney Smith, each rush for more than Auburn did as a team (56 yards). Minnesota's line, led by Andries, dominated the impressive Tigers’ defensive line throughout the game.
OTHERS:
Scott Hattok – Air Force
Keith Ismael – San Diego State
ATHLETE
Bowden once again proved himself to be one of the top all-around athletes in the country by rushing for 233 yards and two touchdowns from his quarterback position. He then threw the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter during the victory over Virginia Tech.
OTHER:
Ihmir Smith-Marsette – Iowa (2 rec for 46 yards, 1 TD; 2 carries for 15 yards, 1 TD; 98-yard KO return for a TD)