The bowl season is over so it’s time to hand out the honors. Here’s the Rivals All-Bowl Team, with numerous honorable mentions.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

Joe Burrow – LSU

Tying a bowl record with seven touchdown passes in LSU’s semifinal victory over Oklahoma, to go along with 394 yards and a rushing touchdown. Burrow then continued his historic season against Clemson by dismantling the Tigers by completing 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five more touchdowns. He again added a rushing touchdown. So, overall he passed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for two more, during the Tigers' playoff run.

OTHERS:

Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati (14 of 24 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 21 carries, 105 yards, 3 TDs)

Mac Jones – Alabama (16 of 25 for 327 yards and 3 TDs, no INT)

Justin Herbert – Oregon (14 of 20 for 138 and 1 INT; 3 rushing TDs, including winning score)

Malcolm Perry – Navy (5 of 7 for 57 yards and 1 TD; 28 carries for 213 yards)

Sam Ehlinger – Texas (12 of 18 for 201 and 3 TDs; 11 carries for 73 yards and 1 TD)

Chase Garbers – Cal (22 of 31 for 272 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT)

Tommy Stevens – Mississippi State (17 of 26 for 221 yards and 2 TDs; 17 carries for 71 yards and 1 TD)

Bryce Perkins – Virginia (28 of 40 for 323 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Sam Howell – North Carolina (25 of 34 for 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT)

Kellen Mond – Texas A&M (13 of 19 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 12 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD)

Anthony Gordon – Washington State (28 of 42 for 351 yards and 3 TDs)

Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh (27 of 39 for 361 yards and 3 TDs)

Cole McDonald – Hawaii (28 of 46 for 493 yards and 4 TDs, 0 INT)

Chris Robison – FAU (27 of 37 for 305 yards and 2 TDs; 28 yards on ground)

Layne Hatcher – Arkansas State (27 of 51 for 393 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 37 rushing yards)

Dustin Crum – Kent State (21 of 26 for 289 yards and 2 TDs; 23 carries for 147 yards and 1 TD)

Jordan Love – Utah State (30 of 39 for 317 yards and 3 TDs; 1 INT)