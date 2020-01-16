News More News
Rivals' All-Bowl Team: Offensive players

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

The bowl season is over so it’s time to hand out the honors. Here’s the Rivals All-Bowl Team, with numerous honorable mentions.

QUARTERBACK 

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow (AP Images)

Joe BurrowLSU

Tying a bowl record with seven touchdown passes in LSU’s semifinal victory over Oklahoma, to go along with 394 yards and a rushing touchdown. Burrow then continued his historic season against Clemson by dismantling the Tigers by completing 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five more touchdowns. He again added a rushing touchdown. So, overall he passed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for two more, during the Tigers' playoff run.

OTHERS:

Desmond RidderCincinnati (14 of 24 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 21 carries, 105 yards, 3 TDs)

Mac JonesAlabama (16 of 25 for 327 yards and 3 TDs, no INT)

Justin HerbertOregon (14 of 20 for 138 and 1 INT; 3 rushing TDs, including winning score)

Malcolm PerryNavy (5 of 7 for 57 yards and 1 TD; 28 carries for 213 yards)

Sam EhlingerTexas (12 of 18 for 201 and 3 TDs; 11 carries for 73 yards and 1 TD)

Chase GarbersCal (22 of 31 for 272 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT)

Tommy StevensMississippi State (17 of 26 for 221 yards and 2 TDs; 17 carries for 71 yards and 1 TD)

Bryce PerkinsVirginia (28 of 40 for 323 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Sam HowellNorth Carolina (25 of 34 for 294 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT)

Kellen MondTexas A&M (13 of 19 for 95 yards and 1 TD; 12 carries for 117 yards and 1 TD)

Anthony GordonWashington State (28 of 42 for 351 yards and 3 TDs)

Kenny PickettPittsburgh (27 of 39 for 361 yards and 3 TDs)

Cole McDonaldHawaii (28 of 46 for 493 yards and 4 TDs, 0 INT)

Chris RobisonFAU (27 of 37 for 305 yards and 2 TDs; 28 yards on ground)

Layne HatcherArkansas State (27 of 51 for 393 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 37 rushing yards)

Dustin CrumKent State (21 of 26 for 289 yards and 2 TDs; 23 carries for 147 yards and 1 TD)

Jordan LoveUtah State (30 of 39 for 317 yards and 3 TDs; 1 INT)

*****

RUNNING BACK 

Journey Brown
Journey Brown (AP Images)

Journey BrownPenn State

Despite only getting 16 carries, Brown finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns on the ground during Penn State’s 53-39 victory over Memphis.

Lamical PerineFlorida

Perine rushed for a season-high 138 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries during the Gators' victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl. He also had five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

OTHERS:

Xazavian Valladay – Wyoming (204 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries; 3 rec for 91 yards and 1 TD)

Najee HarrisAlabama (136 yards, 2 TDs on 24 carries)

Mohamed IbrahimMinnesota (140 yards, 1 TD on 20 carries)

Deshawn McCleaseVirginia Tech (126 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries; 2 rec for 17 yards)

Tony Jones Jr.Notre Dame (135 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries)

J.K. DobbinsOhio State (174 yards, 1 TD, 18 carries; 6 rec for 47 yards)

Chuba HubbardOklahoma State (158 yards on 19 carries; 2 rec for 15 yards)

Kade RemsbergAir Force (178 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries)

Darrynton EvansAppalachian State (157 yards, 1 TD on 19 carries)

Jaret PattersonBuffalo (173 yards, 2 TDs on 32 carries)


*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase (AP)

Justin JeffersonLSU

Jefferson would have made this list if it was just for his semifinal performance, when he totaled 14 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He then added nine receptions for 106 yards in the National Championship victory over Clemson.

Ja’Marr ChaseLSU

After a somewhat pedestrian two reception, 61 yard performance in LSU’s throttling of Oklahoma in the semifinals, Chase exploded in the National Championship victory over Clemson with nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler JohnsonMinnesota

Johnson finished off a huge season by grabbing 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns during Minneosota’s impressive victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Others:

Jerry JeudyAlabama (6 for 204 yds and 1 TD)

George PickensGeorgia (12 rec for 175 yds and 1 TD)

Tamorrion TerryFlorida State (9 rec for 165 yards and 1 TD)

Lucky Jackson – Western Kentucky (17 rec for 148 yards and 1 TD)

Chatarius AtwellLouisville (9 rec for 147 yards)

Hasise DuboisVirginia (10 rec for 83 yards and 2 TD)

Chase ClaypoolNotre Dame (7 rec for 146 yards and 1 TD)

Braydon JohnsonOklahoma State (5 rec for 124 yards and 2 TD)

Amon-Ra St. BrownUSC (9 rec for 163 yards)

Brandon ArconadoWashington State (11 rec for 167 yards and 1 TD)

Maurice FfrenchPitt (12 rec for 165 yards and 1 TD)

Jared Smart – Hawaii (7 rec for 142 yards and 2 TD)

Marlon WilliamsUCF (7 rec for 132 yards and 1 TD)

Omar Bayless – Arkansas State (9 rec for 180 yards and 1 TD)

Siaosi Mariner – Utah State (7 rec for 113 yards and 2 TD)

TIGHT END 

Thaddeus Moss
Thaddeus Moss (AP Images)


Thaddeus MossLSU

Moss shined the spotlight during LSU’s playoff run to a national championship. In the two wins against Oklahoma and Clemson he totaled nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores on Monday.

OTHERS:

John RaineFAU (7 rec for 73 yards and 1 TD)

Matt BushmanBYU (6 rec for 91 yards)

Peyton HendershotIndiana (team-high 6 receptions for 67 yards)

Daniel BarkerIllinois (3 rec for 55 yards and 1 TD)

Jake TongesCal (3 rec for 65 yards)

Tanner CowleyVirginia (3 rec for 60 yards)

Trenton GillisonMichigan State (4 rec for 88 yards)

OFFENSIVE LINE 

Jackson Carman
Jackson Carman (AP Images)

Samuel CosmiTexas

In what was a surprisingly easy victory over Utah, Cosmi helped pave the way for 231 yards on the ground against the Utes. This is even more impressive considering Utah came into the game with the nation’s top run defense.

Jackson CarmanClemson

Carman did a fantastic job neutralizing Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young throughout the game while also helping the Tigers’ offense average 5.4 yards per carry on the ground. He then continued to showcase his athleticism against LSU’s tenacious defense during the national championship game.

Nolan Laufenberg - Air Force

Knowing that they would have to control the clock to beat Washington State, the Falcons offensive line, led by Laufenberg, dominated the game with 371 yards on the ground while controlling the ball for more than 43 minutes.

Steven Gonzalez - Penn State

While the Nittany Lions did not have a traditionally strong running attack this season, they waited until the Cotton Bowl to produce their best performance of the season. Led by Gonzalez, the line helped Journey Brown scamper for 202 yards, which was a season high for any Penn State back this fall.

Blaise Andries - Minnesota

Many thought that the Gophers had a chance to beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl, but not many assumed that they would dominate the Tigers. Minnesota more than doubled Auburn's offensive output (494 to 232 yards) and had two backs, Mohamed Ibrahim and Rodney Smith, each rush for more than Auburn did as a team (56 yards). Minnesota's line, led by Andries, dominated the impressive Tigers’ defensive line throughout the game.

OTHERS:

Tristan WirfsIowa

Cole Van LanenWisconsin

Scott Hattok – Air Force

Keith IsmaelSan Diego State

Jedrick WillsAlabama

Lloyd CushenberryLSU

Logan StenbergKentucky

Damien Lewis - LSU



ATHLETE 

Lynn Bowden
Lynn Bowden (AP Images)

Lynn BowdenKentucky

Bowden once again proved himself to be one of the top all-around athletes in the country by rushing for 233 yards and two touchdowns from his quarterback position. He then threw the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter during the victory over Virginia Tech.

OTHER:

Ihmir Smith-MarsetteIowa (2 rec for 46 yards, 1 TD; 2 carries for 15 yards, 1 TD; 98-yard KO return for a TD)

