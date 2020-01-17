Rivals All-Bowl Team: Defensive players
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The bowl season is over so it’s time to hand out the honors. Here’s the Rivals All-Bowl Team, with numerous honorable mentions.
MORE: All-Bowl Team offense
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
DEFENSIVE LINE
Epenesa tied a season-high with 2.5 sacks, to go along with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble during Iowa’s victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.
Kenny Willekes – Michigan State
Willikes finished off his Spartans’ career in style, totaling nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and forcing a fumble during their Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest.
After totaling six tackles and two sacks against Oklahoma in the Semifinal, Chaisson then harassed and pressured Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence throughout the night on Monday.
Part of a defense that effectively slowed down a potentially potent Oklahoma State offers, Johnson finished with two sacks during the Aggies 24-21 victory over the Cowboys in the Texas Bowl.
Others:
Malcolm Koonce – Buffalo (5 tackles, 1 FF, 2 sacks)
Jesse Lemonier – Liberty (8 tackles, 2 sacks)
Milton Williams – La Tech (4 tackles, 1.5 sacks)
Derek Thomas – Hawaii (8 tackles, 1 sack)
Randy Charlton – UCF (7 tackles, 1 sack)
LINEBACKERS
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – Notre Dame
Owusu-Koramoah enjoyed his most productive game of the season during Notre Dame’s victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl with nine tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Ossai had a monster game during the Longhorns’ victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl with nine tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.
In a dominant season, Parsons’ may have saved his best for last with 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups for Penn State in their Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.
Others:
Rashad Smith – FAU (11 tackles, 1 FR for TD, 1 INT)
Shane Lee – Alabama (7 tackles, 1 sack)
Rayshard Ashby – Virginia Tech (8 tackles, .5 sacks)
Khaylan Kearse-Thomas – Arizona State (6 tackles, 1 INT)
Diego Fagot – Navy (7 tackles, 2 sacks)
Willie Gay Jr. – Mississippi State (11 tackles)
C.J. Avery – Louisville (6 tackles, 2 sacks)
Amen Ogbongbemiga – Oklahoma State (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)
Nate Evans – UCF (10 tackles, 1 sack)
Isaiah Simmons – Clemson (11 tackles, 1 INT)
Patrick Queen - LSU (16 tackles)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Breeze did a little bit of everything for the Ducks during their Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
Finishing off his best collegiate season to-date, Molden had nine tackles, one interception and a forced fumble during Washington’s victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The UCF secondary had a huge game during their victory over Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl, with Grant totaling 10 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception which was returned for a touchdown.
Finishing with 11 tackles and an interception, Hamlin’s imnpressive play in the secondary helped Pittsburgh’s comeback victory against Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Others:
Antwan Collier – UCF (6 tackles, 2 FR, 1 INT)
Khoury Bethley – Hawaii (10 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT)
Richard LeCounte – Georgia (2 tackles, 2 INT)
Alijah Halliburton – Wyoming (9 tackles, 1 INT)
Storm Duck – North Carolina (4 tackles, 1 INT return for TD)
Talanoa Hufanga – USC (8 tackles, 1 sack)
Darren Hall – San Diego State (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)