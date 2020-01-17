News More News
Rivals All-Bowl Team: Defensive players

Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai (AP)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

The bowl season is over so it’s time to hand out the honors. Here’s the Rivals All-Bowl Team, with numerous honorable mentions.

DEFENSIVE LINE

K'lavon Chaisson
K'lavon Chaisson (AP)

A.J. Epenesa - Iowa

Epenesa tied a season-high with 2.5 sacks, to go along with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble during Iowa’s victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Kenny WillekesMichigan State

Willikes finished off his Spartans’ career in style, totaling nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and forcing a fumble during their Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest.

K’Lavon ChaissonLSU

After totaling six tackles and two sacks against Oklahoma in the Semifinal, Chaisson then harassed and pressured Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence throughout the night on Monday.

Tyree JohnsonTexas A&M

Part of a defense that effectively slowed down a potentially potent Oklahoma State offers, Johnson finished with two sacks during the Aggies 24-21 victory over the Cowboys in the Texas Bowl.

Others:

Malcolm Koonce – Buffalo (5 tackles, 1 FF, 2 sacks)

Jesse Lemonier – Liberty (8 tackles, 2 sacks)

Milton Williams – La Tech (4 tackles, 1.5 sacks)

Derek Thomas – Hawaii (8 tackles, 1 sack)

Randy CharltonUCF (7 tackles, 1 sack)

LINEBACKERS

Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons (AP)

Jeremiah Owusu-KoramoahNotre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah enjoyed his most productive game of the season during Notre Dame’s victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl with nine tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Joseph OssaiTexas

Ossai had a monster game during the Longhorns’ victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl with nine tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Micah ParsonsPenn State

In a dominant season, Parsons’ may have saved his best for last with 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups for Penn State in their Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Others:

Rashad Smith – FAU (11 tackles, 1 FR for TD, 1 INT)

Shane LeeAlabama (7 tackles, 1 sack)

Rayshard AshbyVirginia Tech (8 tackles, .5 sacks)

Khaylan Kearse-ThomasArizona State (6 tackles, 1 INT)

Diego Fagot – Navy (7 tackles, 2 sacks)

Willie Gay Jr.Mississippi State (11 tackles)

C.J. AveryLouisville (6 tackles, 2 sacks)

Amen OgbongbemigaOklahoma State (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)

Nate EvansUCF (10 tackles, 1 sack)

Isaiah SimmonsClemson (11 tackles, 1 INT)

Patrick Queen - LSU (16 tackles)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Brady Breeze
Brady Breeze (AP)

Brady BreezeOregon

Breeze did a little bit of everything for the Ducks during their Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Elijah MoldenWashington

Finishing off his best collegiate season to-date, Molden had nine tackles, one interception and a forced fumble during Washington’s victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Richie GrantUCF

The UCF secondary had a huge game during their victory over Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl, with Grant totaling 10 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception which was returned for a touchdown.

Damar HamlinPittsburgh

Finishing with 11 tackles and an interception, Hamlin’s imnpressive play in the secondary helped Pittsburgh’s comeback victory against Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Others:

Antwan CollierUCF (6 tackles, 2 FR, 1 INT)

Khoury Bethley – Hawaii (10 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT)

Richard LeCounteGeorgia (2 tackles, 2 INT)

Alijah Halliburton – Wyoming (9 tackles, 1 INT)

Storm DuckNorth Carolina (4 tackles, 1 INT return for TD)

Talanoa HufangaUSC (8 tackles, 1 sack)

Darren Hall – San Diego State (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR)

