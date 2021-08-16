Rivals250, 2023 S Avery Stuart talks Penn State offer and recruitment

Penn State is in the running early for Class of 2023 safety Avery Stuart.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect said the Lions offered after hearing that he performed well at a 7-on-7 event in the south, and now the Montgomery, Ala., Alabama Christian Academy prospect who debuted at No. 152 in the first Rivals250 for the next cycle now wants to see campus.

"I like Penn State and I’m ready to take a visit to get to know more about the school and football program," Stuart said.

"My recruitment is going really good right now and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."