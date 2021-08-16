Rivals250, 2023 S Avery Stuart talks Penn State offer and recruitment
Penn State is in the running early for Class of 2023 safety Avery Stuart.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect said the Lions offered after hearing that he performed well at a 7-on-7 event in the south, and now the Montgomery, Ala., Alabama Christian Academy prospect who debuted at No. 152 in the first Rivals250 for the next cycle now wants to see campus.
"I like Penn State and I’m ready to take a visit to get to know more about the school and football program," Stuart said.
"My recruitment is going really good right now and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."
Stuart's Power-5 offers are from Ole Miss, which he visited last weekend prior to the short end of July quiet period coming to a close, Auburn, as the Tigers pulled the trigger last week, and Georgia Tech. Eastern Kentucky has extended an opportunity, too.
"When I heard Penn State was offering me I just thought about how far I’ve come since I first started playing football," Stuart said.
