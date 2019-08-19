Lamont Wade didn’t play nearly as much football as he wanted or expected to play for Penn State last season. He made 18 tackles – some on defense, some on special teams. He had a sack against Kent State. He broke up three passes and caused a fumble. To a lot of players, those kind of numbers might have seemed, if not desirable, then at least satisfactory, part of the dues-paying phase of a typical major-college career. To Wade, a player with an ambitious streak and an elite high school pedigree, they were a big disappointment.

Something needed to change, but what? The scenery? For a while, Wade thought that a new school might be the solution to his problem. He entered the transfer portal in January, joining a parade of players nationally, including more than a dozen from Penn State, all of whom were seeking to take advantage of the NCAA’s liberalized transfer rules.

Then Wade thought some more. He thought about those other schools that wanted him. Were they really offering a better fit? He thought about his young son back home in Clairton, Pa. Wade was willing to go farther from home than Penn State if necessary – “Sometimes you have to make short-term sacrifices for long-term goals,” he said – but was it really necessary?

As he took stock of his situation, Wade began to realize that he needed to look inside himself rather than gazing off at the horizon in search of answers.

“I’ve always been a guy who just puts my head down and works,” he said. “After a while, it gets a little bit tough. But at the end of the day, when you look at it, you really can’t put the blame on nobody but yourself. So I just continued to work. Looking into other schools, of course I was opening my options with that, seeing how that was working out. I just came to the conclusion that this was the best choice for me. This was the best spot to be. ... I had the best opportunity to play here. It was all about what I did, how I took advantage of the opportunity. So I figured I would better myself and not worry about anyone else.”

Wade announced in late January that he was removing his name from the portal, noting that he was only three semesters away from earning his diploma and that he was eager to get “back to work with my brothers.” His decision to stick around looks as though it’s going to pay dividends this fall – both for himself and for the Nittany Lions. The former Rivals.com five-star prospect is “playing his best football right now,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said at Penn State’s media day earlier this month.

“He had a great winter, really good spring, had a good summer,” Pry added. “He’s closer than he’s ever been to reaching his potential. He’s an enthusiastic player. He brings a lot of energy to practice, and so I’m super excited about what Lamont is doing right now.”

The Nittany Lions need someone to step into the starting lineup this year following Nick Scott’s graduation, and Wade looks to be the leading candidate as he enters his junior season. He’s been on campus for more than two and a half years and has been appearing sporadically in the Lions’ secondary since 2017, his true freshman season. He was an honorable mention Big Ten All-Freshman choice by BTN.com that year after making 31 tackles. And while his tackling numbers declined in 2018, he has an opportunity this year to make the impact that he’s been envisioning for himself ever since helping lead Clairton High to three consecutive WPIAL championships and an appearance in the state title game as a senior.

Heading into spring practice, Penn State’s coaching staff had some concerns about how things were shaping up in the secondary. The Lions had finished second in the Big Ten in pass defense last season, allowing only 181.5 yards per game through the air, and James Franklin was pleased with the depth and athletic ability his team was returning at the cornerback spots, with senior John Reid set for his third season as a full-time starter and experienced junior Tariq Castro-Fields stepping into the lineup as Amani Oruwariye’s replacement. But safety was a different story. Said Franklin, “We went into spring ball feeling like we had some question marks.”

The concerns stemmed in part from Scott’s graduation. While Garrett Taylor was back after starting 12 games and tying for the team lead with three interceptions in 2018, the Lions needed to find a new starter at the opposite safety spot. Redshirt sophomore Jonathan Sutherland was capable of playing both positions but was primarily playing behind Taylor, while juco transfer Jaquan Brisker wasn’t set to arrive on campus until the summer. Those circumstances combined to thrust Wade into the spotlight.

By all accounts, he took full advantage.