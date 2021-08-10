Reviewing the 2023 Rivals250, Penn State camp thoughts, and more: Podcast
Penn State is working through its first full week of summer football camp and the first Rivasl250 rundown is out for the Class of 2023.
Those two topics, and much more, are discussed in this week's edition of the Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast.
Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel are back with another installment of news, notes, quotes, and observations. This week's topics include:
--How the Lions will move on without Adisa Isaac, who is out for an indefinite amount of time due to an undisclosed injury.
--Media Day takeaways, including quotes from recruiting coordinators Taylor Stubblefield and Terry Smith.
--Penn State targets in the new Rivals250 for the Class of 2023.
--Expectations for the next recruiting cycle.
--What we're watching for throughout the rest of August.
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
