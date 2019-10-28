News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 14:06:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Reviewing Penn State's offensive snap counts

C Michal Menet and guard Steven Gonzalez are among the team's leaders through eight games.
C Michal Menet and guard Steven Gonzalez are among the team's leaders through eight games.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State began its second bye week of the 2019 season Monday.Now two-thirds of the way through the season, the Nittany Lions not only find themselves undefeated still at 8-0, but the team is also...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}