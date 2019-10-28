Reviewing Penn State's offensive snap counts
Penn State began its second bye week of the 2019 season Monday.Now two-thirds of the way through the season, the Nittany Lions not only find themselves undefeated still at 8-0, but the team is also...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news