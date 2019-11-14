“I don’t think it’ll be weird,” Phillips said. “Obviously I know quite a few guys on that team. It’s one of those weekends for me I think I kind of circled on my calendar over this past summer. I’m just really excited to get in there and play with this group of guys.”

Phillips will return to play at Mariucci Arena for the first time since his transfer on Friday, when Penn State begins a series with the Gophers.

After two seasons with the Gophers, Gadowsky now watches Phillips show off those tools in a blue and white sweater, anchoring an improved Penn State defense corps and and finding a system that values his tools.

Gadowsky couldn’t act on that impression, though, with Phillips committed to play in his home state at a rival Big Ten program in Minnesota.

Guy Gadowsky can easily recall the conversation he held with his coaching staff when they first watched Clayton Phillips in junior hockey, then the same fast-skating, puck-moving defenseman he is now.

Phillips totaled 35 games with the Gophers, scoring one goal and nine assists. In nine showings with Penn State so far this season, Phillips owns a goal and four assists.

“We like to play fast and get up the ice, that’s not a secret,” Gadowsky said.”He does that extremely well. The way we defend has a lot to do with your feet and he’s got excellent feet and he gets up in the play.”

For those reasons, Gadowsky said, Phillips is a perfect fit for what the Nittany Lions are trying to do.

It didn’t take Penn State long to realize what Phillips could offer when he became available, either. Phillips said Gadowsky was one of the first coaches he heard from.

“He’s someone we jumped at,” Gadowsky said. “...We didn’t have to deliberate much.”

Phillips said he could feel Gadowsky’s passion for the game through the phone, so the interest was mutual. But the situation became less clear-cut after Phillips picked Penn State.

With Phillips already on campus and classes for the fall semester already underway, nobody knew if the NCAA would grant Phillips a waiver to play this season.

About two months after receiving the good news that he’d be eligible, Phillips is contributing to a defensive group that Gadowsky said is the deepest and most agile defense corps he’s had at Penn State.

Phillips’ defensive numbers can still improve — opponents have scored 10 goals with Phillips on the ice, a team high, though one of those goals came with an empty net, and three came in an overall subpar performance for the Nittany Lions against Alaska in the second week of the season.

But now, Phillips finds himself in a system willing to accept the risks he takes because it values his offensive output.

“Gadowsky’s really big on playing fast, and you know that means both offensively and defensively,” Phillips said. “I just really think it fits into my game. There’s a lot of great players here so they make playing the game a lot easier too.”

Only Cole Hults has been on the ice for more Penn State goals than Phillips’ 11, and Phillips has proven valuable on special teams while quarterbacking Penn State’s primary power play unit as well.

Gadowsky lauded Phillips’ ability to distribute the puck, and also complemented his shot, noting he wishes Phillips would use it more.

“I think he’s been tentative to use it because he really likes to distribute and he knows who he’s playing with and he tends to get them the puck, but I think we’d like to see him be more selfish,” Gadowsky said.

By all accounts, the fit is as strong in the locker room as it is on the ice.

Phillips scored his first goal as a Nittany Lion last Saturday from the left point, right in front of the Penn State bench. He was soon engulfed in a group of Penn State sweaters, his teammates mobbing him for the milestone.

“Great guy,” Alex Limoges said of Phillips. “Tons of personality...We’re really good friends. It’s lots of fun hanging around him.”

Phillips gave the media a glimpse into that personality Saturday, when he proudly declared postgame that he planned to use Just For Men hair coloring products to help give him an edge in Penn State’s Movember competition, a mustache-growing initiative geared toward raising money for men’s health.

Liam Folkes claimed that’s cheating.

Sporting a much more pronounced ‘stache two days later, Phillips insists he’s done nothing wrong.

“It’s allowed,” he deadpanned. “One-hundred percent, it’s allowed.”



