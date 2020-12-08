BWI's Nate Bauer recaps the good and bad from the performance, as well as what's next for the Nittany Lions, here:

Traveling to No. 15 Virginia Tech for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Nittany Lions walloped the Hokies in every facet of the game, jumping out to a big lead and never allowing it to drift away.

Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said the Nittany Lions should have beaten Seton Hall with an eight-point lead and less than two minutes to play Sunday night at the BJC, only to fall in overtime.

The Good: Where to start?

Though the Nittany Lions found themselves behind 3-0 right out of the gates, that opening minute would be the last time the No. 15-ranked Hokies would even sniff Penn State the rest of the way. Led by a dynamic performance from Izaiah Brockington, hitting 7 of his first 8 shots from the floor, Penn State went on a 17-0 run and never looked back.

Using a tenacious defensive effort to spark their offense, Penn State played the part of a bully all night, dominating the Hokies on the glass when it counted, gobbling up every loose ball and hustle play, and snuffing out the majority of VT’s best looks offensively (shooting just 37 percent on 20 of 54 from the floor and only 6 of 22 from deep). Added to another night of diversified scoring, Brockington finished with a game-high 24 but complemented by outstanding set shooting from Myreon Jones (14 pts), Myles Dread (11), and Sam Sessoms (10).

"We set the tone the other day too. We were dynamic in the first half against Seton Hall in the first 15 minutes, and we have the ability to do that and we did it again. And I just simply wrote on my board, we've been here before. What are we going to do with it?" Ferry said. "I thought we had a let down right at the end of the first half against Seton Hall and today, Jamari and John were in the huddle, this isn't happening. We're doing it. We're staying together, we're defending, continue to defend, continue to defend, continue to defend. I thought guys really responded, and that's having a mature group. That's knowing that your guys actually listen to what you said and when we watched film and we went over things, it's just great to see the guys carry it over."

The Nittany Lions out-toughed and outplayed the Hokies every step of the way. Building a lead to 29 points, the Nittany Lions saw their margin whittle to 21 midway through the second half, only to immediately respond with another offensive barrage to get it right back.

Penn State isn’t especially accustomed to line changes with 2:42 left to play against ranked teams, on the road. That Abdou Tsimbila, Caleb Dorsey, Patrick Kelly, Dallion Johnson, and D.J. Gordon all found the hardwood at once was a testament to just how thoroughly the Nittany Lions dominated the Hokies in the 37 minutes prior.

The win marked Ferry's second win against a Top 15 team, beating No. 10 St. Louis in 2014 while at Duquesne.





The Bad: Jim Ferry and his staff are going to find something that could be better from this performance, but we’re grading on a scale here, and this one absolutely was free of any legitimate fault on Penn State’s side. The Nittany Lions dominated in every facet of the game, sharing the basketball offensively and opening with such a tenacious effort defensively to build a lead and never truly allow it to be jeopardized the rest of the way.

More than just a lights out shooting performance, which was certainly the case in some respects, this was a team effort that offered a clear-eyed view of what this team is capable of doing when playing its best. That it happened while shaking off an overtime loss to Seton Hall, on a short Sunday-Tuesday turnaround nonetheless, makes it that much more impressive.

"I'm just really proud of our guys to bounce back from such a tough loss the other day. We started the game very similar and then, being up a bit two minutes ago to lose a game like that was really devastating," Ferry said. "But our guys really handled it like a really mature team. We watched film and we got better and I thought we came out and showed who we can really be.

"We put a 40 minute game together. We defended with discipline, we were connected the whole way, and then it just leads to offensively, just sharing the basketball and playing off each other. I'm really proud of these guys to come together like they did. We're in such a quick turnaround against an excellent team. These guys, I watched every game they played, they're an excellent defensive team, they're disciplined, they're extremely hard to guard and we just came out there and we just did it as a team together."

If he’s nitpicking, Ferry will want an improvement on a 3 of 8 clip from the free-throw line and Penn State’s first attempt at the charity stripe coming with 12 minutes left in the game.