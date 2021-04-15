Penn State forward Seth Lundy will be returning to play fro new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry after previously entering his name into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Lundy started 15 of Penn State's 25 games a season ago, averaging 23.8 minutes per game, which ranked sixth on the team.

He finished the season averaging just above 10 points per game, to go along with 4.2 rebounds per game.

Lundy tended to score in bunches last season, breaking the 30-point mark in wins against VCU and Maryland; as well as the 20-point threshold in losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall.

His return will give Shrewsberry and his staff another valuable scoring option, as well as some important size. Lundy stands at 6-foot-6.

Of the seven Penn State players whose names were in the transfer portal following the collusion of the season, Lundy will be the second to return to the Bryce Jordan Center, joining Izaiah Brockington, who made his announcement last month.

Jamari Wheeler, Patrick Kelly, Trent Buttrick and Myreon Jones have all announced their intentions to leave.

John Harrar is now the only player from that group whose intentions have not been reported.

