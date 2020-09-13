Reports: Big Ten pushes ahead, nearing vote to return to play
Reporting from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel Sunday evening offered yet another piece of optimism that the Big Ten will in fact play football this fall.
According to a series of Tweets from Thamel, following a presentation from the Big Ten's Return to Play Task Force on Saturday, the conference leadership met Sunday to take in "a comprehensive plan" that was presented with "an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league."
Those protocols, specifically in the realm of improved COVID-19 rapid testing, is likely to help lead the Big Ten presidents to vote to play football this fall, according to the reporting.
Sources: A comprehensive plan has been presented to the 14 Big Ten presidents/chancellors today, with an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league. No timetable set on vote, but expected soon. There's a lot of optimism.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020
The proposed start date for the Big Ten, when its voted on, is expected to be weekend of Oct. 17. There's flexibility built in for that to be pushed back, if needed. https://t.co/M6tr4BcFd8— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020
The vote will not be tonight, source tells @YahooSports. The Big Ten watch continues. Free Press first on vote not being tonight. https://t.co/M6tr4BcFd8— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020
To be clear, vote still expected in the next day or so. Oct. 17 among the potential start dates if the league chooses to green-light the season. https://t.co/xDa2V9C8vA— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 13, 2020
SOURCE: All of the three Big Ten presentations--medical, scheduling and TV--went well today and there is a lot of optimism inside the conference from this weekend. (There was not a vote planned for today.)— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 13, 2020
Multiple outlets are reporting a vote to finalize the return to play is likely to come before the end of the day on Tuesday.
The major turn of events comes more than one month after the Big Ten voted to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11, citing testing concerns as well as those regarding the heart condition, myocarditis.
In the time since, an open letter was provided from the conference in the wake of its decision and an ensuing outpouring of protestations from fans, coaches, players and parents, eight players at Nebraska filed a lawsuit against the conference, and President Donald Trump spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Sept. 1 in an effort to offer testing resources to the conference.
Penn State head coach James Franklin and Ohio State coach Ryan Day then spent the past week offering a strong push for the conference to return to football, refuting the Big Ten's method in deciding to postpone the season in the first place, all while calling for expediency in joining the other Power Five conferences, which started to resume their own seasons this past weekend.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook