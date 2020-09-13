Reporting from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel Sunday evening offered yet another piece of optimism that the Big Ten will in fact play football this fall.

According to a series of Tweets from Thamel, following a presentation from the Big Ten's Return to Play Task Force on Saturday, the conference leadership met Sunday to take in "a comprehensive plan" that was presented with "an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league."

Those protocols, specifically in the realm of improved COVID-19 rapid testing, is likely to help lead the Big Ten presidents to vote to play football this fall, according to the reporting.