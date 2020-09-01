The Big Ten's door to fall football might be revisited, after all. On the heels of a Tweet from President Donald Trump Tuesday morning indicating that he'd "had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football," the conference responded with a statement delivered to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

Big Ten statement on Trump call with Kevin Warren. pic.twitter.com/aNqRPw9po1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2020

Big Ten Conference Statement Regarding Conversation with the White House A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation. The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State president, Dr. Kristina Johnson indicated via press conference that indeed, the Big Ten was seeking a path forward for football to resume play this fall. “We want to make sure our athletes get a shot because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Dr. Johnson said. “At the same time, we want to make sure that they’re safe, so we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.” The about-face comes two weeks after Warren penned an open letter to the Big Ten community explaining that "the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited." Tuesday's news appears to indicate otherwise, furthered by an afternoon Tweet from veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick noting that if the Big Ten is able to "pass updated safety measures and procedures," that it was targeting an Oct. 10 start to the football season.

“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” - Dan Patrick — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 1, 2020

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos when asked about this:



"Nothing to that rumor." https://t.co/JAarHP2csh https://t.co/pxYF3vpxHX — World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) September 1, 2020