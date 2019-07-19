Penn State coach James Franklin said that all-Big Ten DE Yetur Gross-Matos and RB Journey Brown were suspended from the team this summer for a violation of team rules. They’re eligible to return Aug. 1.

Thursday, rising junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was announced as a preseason honoree in advance of the 2019 Big Ten football season.

Friday, Penn State head coach James Franklin revealed he has been suspended for the summer according to multiple reports coming out of the conference's preseason media day in Chicago.

In addition to Gross-Matos, redshirt sophomore running back Journey Brown has also been suspended, but both will be back with the program beginning at the start of August.

Last season, Gross-Matos finished with 20 tackles for a loss and 8.0 sacks for the season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and a third-team selection from conference coaches.

Brown, meanwhile, had joined Ricky Slade in "separating" themselves from the rest of the running back candidates during Penn State's spring practices. He is expected to help shoulder the load at the position for the 2019 season.