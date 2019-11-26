This season, Shorter has made just 12 receptions for 137 yards, highlighted by his performance this past weekend at No. 2 Ohio State with three catches for 28 yards. He missed two games due to an unspecified injury earlier in the season.

This came following a debut year in the program in which he was only able to play four games. Coming out of the season, Shorter expressed his hopes to make a bigger impact on the team's success in 2019.

“(The year was) not as I expected it to be,” said Shorter. “But God has his own path for everyone, so I feel like this year, I'll be able just to dominate, just because I'm just working so hard.

“I feel like there were really some times that there's nothing I can do about it but just be patient and just keep on working and trusting in God. And now this year, it's a brand new year, brand new season, so hopefully, I'll be able to go out there and dominate.”

Shorter's status with the program is uncertain at this point, with head coach James Franklin indicating at his weekly press conference that he doesn't yet know of a resolution. Said Franklin, "I'm not sure where we're at."

According to Pro Football Focus College, Shorter is among the lowest-graded offensive players for Penn State this season with an overall offensive grade of 52.9 for the year.