Information elicited thanks to on ongoing litigation brought by eight Nebraska football players, the vote revealed only Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa as the three institutions who "voted against postponing the fall season," Rittenberg Tweeted Monday afternoon.

In an 11-3 majority, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to push its fall sports to the spring, according to Rittenberg.

According to new reporting from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the question of Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour as to whether or not the Big Ten held an actual vote to postpone all of its fall sports has been settled.

#B1G presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall season, the league confirms in a brief responding to #Nebraska players' lawsuit. Brief also outlines that decision based on multiple medical factors applying to all 14 schools. Two groups of experts advised league.

The #B1G 's brief filed today targets "three incorrect and unsupportable assertions" in the players' lawsuit, mostly around the vote (it happened) and threshold for approval (60% according to bylaws, league got 78.6%). Also pushes back on claim that one study fueled postponement.

The news comes nearly three full weeks since the Aug. 11 announcement by the Big Ten that it would postpone all of its fall sports, and another two weeks since conference commissioner Kevin Warren penned an open letter to the "community" seeking more answers regarding its decision.

Given the nature of the reporting, by default, Penn State president Eric Barron would have in fact been in the majority in voting to postpone all fall sports, including football.

"It's unclear to me whether there was ever a vote or not,” Barbour said on Monday, Aug. 17.. “But it is clear to me that Penn State, and Eric Barron, both on our campus and then as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten and the various conversations that they had, explored every option to play, every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint. To say that Dr. Barron fought for the ability for our student-athletes to play this fall, I think that would be a correct assumption."

According to Rittenberg's reporting, "two groups of experts advised the league" in making a medically based decision to postpone all fall sports.