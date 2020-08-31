 Report: Penn State president Eric Barron among majority voting to postpone all fall sports
football

Report: Vote revealed for Big Ten's postponement decision

According to new reporting from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the question of Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour as to whether or not the Big Ten held an actual vote to postpone all of its fall sports has been settled.

In an 11-3 majority, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to push its fall sports to the spring, according to Rittenberg.

Information elicited thanks to on ongoing litigation brought by eight Nebraska football players, the vote revealed only Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa as the three institutions who "voted against postponing the fall season," Rittenberg Tweeted Monday afternoon.

The news comes nearly three full weeks since the Aug. 11 announcement by the Big Ten that it would postpone all of its fall sports, and another two weeks since conference commissioner Kevin Warren penned an open letter to the "community" seeking more answers regarding its decision.

Given the nature of the reporting, by default, Penn State president Eric Barron would have in fact been in the majority in voting to postpone all fall sports, including football.

"It's unclear to me whether there was ever a vote or not,” Barbour said on Monday, Aug. 17.. “But it is clear to me that Penn State, and Eric Barron, both on our campus and then as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten and the various conversations that they had, explored every option to play, every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint. To say that Dr. Barron fought for the ability for our student-athletes to play this fall, I think that would be a correct assumption."

According to Rittenberg's reporting, "two groups of experts advised the league" in making a medically based decision to postpone all fall sports.

