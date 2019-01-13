The most notable name is Wade, a safety from Clairton, Pa. A former five-star prospect, Wade played in all 12 games as a freshman, earning Big Ten All-Freshman honors by BTN.com. He totaled 31 tackles on the season, as well as three pass deflections and a forced fumble. However, his playing time on defense was much more limited in 2018. While Wade still managed to total 18 tackles, much of his time on defense came late in games.

According to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic, three more Nittany Lions have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal: Lamont Wade , Brandon Polk and Zech McPhearson .

Theee more Penn State players have entered the transfer portal: Defensive backs Zachariah Mcphearson & Lamont Wade as well as WR Brandon Polk who started 7 games in 2018.

As for Polk, he also appeared in nine games in 2018. He began the season as a starter, totaling at least 30 snaps in the first five games. However, as the season progressed, Polk played much more sparingly, totaling 19 snaps against Wisconsin, 0 snaps against Rutgers, one snap against Maryland and eight snaps in the Citrus Bowl. Polk played in al 13 games his freshman season. He then took a medical redshirt in 2016.

McPhearson, meanwhile, is a redshirt sophomore corner out of Maryland who played in all 13 games this past season as a backup. He finished with eight tackles on the year.

With the three latest announced scholarship transfers, the Nittany Lions are up to seven this offseason including Juwan Johnson, Manny Bowen, Irvin Charles, Brelin Faison-Walden, Wade, Polk, and McPhearson.