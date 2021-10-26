 Penn State coach James Franklin has changed agents, report says; more Nittany Lions updates: Newsstand
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-26 08:01:08 -0500') }}

Report says James Franklin changed agents; More Penn State notes: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Welcome back to the Penn State Nittany Lions football newsstand.

The Oct. 26 edition features news to know on James Franklin, his roster, and more as the head coach prepares to meet reporters for the first time during Ohio State week later today.

Let's get to Tuesday's top tweets and headlines.

Penn State coach James Franklin has changed agents, according to FootballScoop. BWI photo
Tweets of the day

We'll start with news about Franklin, who has changed agents, according to FootballScoop.

The Nittany Lions leader was represented by Trace Armstrong for a number of years, but sources told the outlet that he's switched to super-agent Jimmy Sexton.

It's unclear when the move was made and why, but it's being talked about a bunch this morning.

Looking down the road, the PSU-Maryland kick time won't be announced until late Saturday night, probably during or just after the Ohio State game.

Jaquan Brisker is one of 12 players still in the running for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Headlines of the day

Penn State-Ohio State betting line surges in the direction of the Buckeyes: Flounders, PennLive

Penn State football bowl projections: Where it's slotted ahead of Week 9: Pickel, BWI

James Franklin doesn’t have as much leverage at Penn State as he thinks: Zeise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Looking Ahead: Tall task awaits Penn State at Ohio State: Herb, BWI

A lot of real things went into Nittany Lions’ loss, but perceptions will deal Franklin a bigger defeat: Jones, Statecollege.com

SnyderVirginia OL Josh Miller recaps PSU visit, set for Nov. 2 announcement: Snyder, BWI

PSU presented with questions with 5 games remaining in regular season: Hayes, CNHI

Film Study: Penn State football suffers complete system failure vs. Illini: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“When he comes to the sidelines, I’m picking his mind about everything because he’s seeing things so well and I know he’s going to be spot on. It’s so refreshing as a coach to have that because I recognize it’s not normal. This isn’t a once in every 10 years kind of player. This is a once in a lifetime kind of player for any coach.”

--Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk about PSU QB commit Beau Pribula.

{{ article.author_name }}