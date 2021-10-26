Report says James Franklin changed agents; More Penn State notes: Newsstand

Welcome back to the Penn State Nittany Lions football newsstand. The Oct. 26 edition features news to know on James Franklin, his roster, and more as the head coach prepares to meet reporters for the first time during Ohio State week later today. Let's get to Tuesday's top tweets and headlines.

Penn State coach James Franklin has changed agents, according to FootballScoop. BWI photo

Tweets of the day

We'll start with news about Franklin, who has changed agents, according to FootballScoop. The Nittany Lions leader was represented by Trace Armstrong for a number of years, but sources told the outlet that he's switched to super-agent Jimmy Sexton. It's unclear when the move was made and why, but it's being talked about a bunch this morning.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2VzOiBKYW1lcyBGcmFua2xpbiBzd2l0Y2hpbmcgYWdlbnRz IHRvIENBQSwgaW5kdXN0cnktdGl0YW4gSmltbXkgU2V4dG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qMXpCQTRMQ0dlIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vajF6QkE0 TENHZTwvYT4gdmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9o bkRCcmljZTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvaG5EQnJpY2UxPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZvb3RiYWxsU2Nvb3AgKEBGb290YmFsbFNjb29wKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zvb3RiYWxsU2Nvb3Avc3Rh dHVzLzE0NTI4MDczNzM5NTgxMjc2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Looking down the road, the PSU-Maryland kick time won't be announced until late Saturday night, probably during or just after the Ohio State game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZW5uIFN0YXRlLU1hcnlsYW5kIGtpY2sgdGltZSB3b27igJl0IGJl IGFubm91bmNlZCB1bnRpbCBTYXR1cmRheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2lqd05PY2h3c2kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pandOT2Nod3NpPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyZWcgUGlja2VsIChAR3JlZ1BpY2tlbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVnUGlja2VsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNjgy MTM4MzI3ODU5MjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjUs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jaquan Brisker is one of 12 players still in the running for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXF1YW5Ccmlz a2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYXF1YW5Ccmlza2VyPC9hPiBp cyBvbmUgb2YgMTIgc2VtaWZpbmFsaXN0cyBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamltdGhvcnBlYXdhcmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEppbVRob3JwZUF3YXJkPC9hPiwgcmVjb2duaXppbmcgdGhl IHRvcCBEQiBpbiBjb2xsZWdlIGZvb3RiYWxsIPCfkqo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3M3NnNwd2U5cFUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zNzZzcHdlOXBV PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQZW5uU3Rh dGVGYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3Rh dGVGYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjY1MjQ5MjgzMjEwMDM2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Headlines of the day

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Quote of the day