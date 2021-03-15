Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry as its next head basketball coach, according to a report by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Shrewsberry is in his second season in is second stint with Purdue, where he serves as the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator.

Purdue had a top-50 offense in the country in 2019-20, despite losing three starters. This season, KenPom ranks Purdue 23rd in adjusted offense.

Shrewsberry also served as an assistant coach to Brad Stevens during his time with Butler and with the Boston Celtics, who he helped take to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017 and 2018.

The Boilermakers went 18-9 this season, including a 13-6 Big Ten record.

