Penn State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks is set to take the open defensive coordinator job at Tennessee, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Banks had previously served as a defensive coordinator at Illinois and Central Michigan before arriving at Penn State in 2016.

2020 was Banks' fifth season with the Nittany Lions, and, with his help, Penn State boasted the second-best passing defense in the Big Ten, allowing 198.6 yards per game through the air.

Notably, though, Banks' departure adds to an already considerable amount of turnover on the Penn State coaching staff this offseason, after tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left to take the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was replaced by new hire Mike Yurcich.



