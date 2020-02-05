Reported first by Matt Zenits of AL.com, the Nittany Lions' rising junior running back has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, which Blue White Illustrated has since confirmed.

Embattled Penn State running back Ricky Slade has decided on a transfer out of the program.

Penn State running back Ricky Slade has entered the transfer portal. Former five-star recruit. Ran for 214 yards this past season.

Slade became the second Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal this week, joining D.J. Brown, who announced his decision Monday.

The Nittany Lions' starting running back to begin the 2019 season, Slade steadily found himself falling on the depth chart through the course of the year. He finished with 47 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards.

He had a season-high 58 yards on five carries in Penn State's 53-39 win in the Cotton Bowl over Memphis.