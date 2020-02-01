According to a report from FootballScoop.com , Franklin has landed on former Nittany Lion player and assistant, and current Texas A&M defensive line coach, Elijah Robinson as his primary choice.

"Penn State: Sources tell FootballScoop Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is a strong candidate to join James Franklin’s staff. Robinson spent 10 years at Penn State as a player, a grad assistant and as director of community relations prior to joining Matt Rhule’s staff at Temple before the 2014 season. He would go on to coach with Rhule three seasons at Temple and then one season at Baylor before being hired away by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. We hear Texas A&M has made a play to keep Robinson. Will update when more is clear."

Robinson's most recent stop with the Aggies has been a productive one in the SEC.

In his first season as Jimbo Fisher's defensive line coach in 2018, the Aggies allowed just 95.2 yards per game on the ground (No. 3 nationally) and backed it up this past season allowing just 130.7 rushing yards per game (30th) for the nation's No. 29-ranked total defense.

Robinson is a native of Camden, N.J.