Report: Penn State hockey's Aarne Talvitie likely out for season
Penn State will be without one of its best two-way forwards for the rest of the season, according to a report from the Finnish media company YLE.
Talvitie, a freshman, a apparent knee injury that will require surgery during the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship last Saturday against the United State.
His Finns won that game, 3-2.
The injury seemed to take place when an American player pressed Talvitie's leg against the boards.
His leg kind of got trapped awkwardly between the American player and the boards. He stayed on the bench though, which is good news. pic.twitter.com/oLDW8B2iqh— David Eckert (@davideckert98) January 6, 2019
Talvitie left the game and returned a few times before ultimately taking a seat toward the end of the game.
He had 16 points in 17 appearances with the Nittany Lions.
Penn State would not confirm the report in a statement provided to BWI.
"At this time we cannot confirm any reports about Aarne’s injury because the Penn State medical staff hasn’t seen him and won’t be able to evaluate the full extent of his injury until he returns," a team spokesman said.