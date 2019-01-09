Penn State will be without one of its best two-way forwards for the rest of the season, according to a report from the Finnish media company YLE.

Talvitie, a freshman, a apparent knee injury that will require surgery during the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship last Saturday against the United State.

His Finns won that game, 3-2.

The injury seemed to take place when an American player pressed Talvitie's leg against the boards.



