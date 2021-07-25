Report: Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. to sign with Pirates

According to a report published by the Philly Voice on Sunday , White has elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after they selected him 64th overall in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

White will reportedly sign for a bonus north of the $1.05 million valuation of his draft slot.

White, a wide receiver, had signed to play football and baseball with the Nittany Lions, but will now reportedly forego that opportunity.

“The past week has been very, very stressful for me,” White told the Philly Voice. “I had to follow my heart. I played baseball as a kid and I always loved the game. I’ll be signing (Monday) to be with the Pirates."

White was rated by Rivals as a four-star wide receiver, and was one of three wideouts in Penn State's 2021 class.

White's choice concludes a two-week process during which White mulled over his future plans, prompting James Franklin's comments in Indianapolis earlier this week:

"End of the day, I want the kid and the family to be happy and make the right decision," Franklin said. "One of the things that is interesting is, he's one of these kids that when he's playing football, he thinks football is his future. When he's playing baseball, baseball is his future, and I think a lot of us were like that when we were little.”