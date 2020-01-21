Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph has submitted his name to the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.

Joseph just completed his third season of action with the Nittany Lions and fourth year at Penn State, using a redshirt upon his arrival with the Class of 2016.

Rated a three-star strongside defensive end by Rivals.com, Joseph made his debut during the 2017 season, collecting 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year to go along with a forced fumble. Following up the effort with a consistent presence during the 2018 season, appearing in each of Penn State's 13 games, Joseph had one sack and 12 tackles on the year as a reserve.

Joseph's 2019 season was less productive, however, as he fell on the depth chart and made just seven tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year.