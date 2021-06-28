Hosting Miami, Lions' top assistant Fisher to face mentor Larrañaga

Updated 3:15 p.m. to reflect official announcement with date and time. The next piece of the scheduling puzzle is in place for Penn State's 2021-22 campaign, according to a Monday afternoon announcement, first reported by Jon Rothstein. As part of the annual 14-game crossover series between the Big Ten and ACC, the Nittany Lions will host the Miami Hurricanes at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3N0aW5nIHRoZSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIGZvciB0aGUgMjAyMSBCaWcg VGVuL0FDQyBDaGFsbGVuZ2Ug4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXOiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMnAxR2ZxUlpzdiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJwMUdm cVJac3Y8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VB cmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82bzZOMWYzTjBaIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vNm82TjFmM04wWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0 YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MDk1ODgzMDU4MDEzMTg0MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAy OCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The matchup between the Nittany Lions and Hurricanes has some immediate intrigue given Adam Fisher's coaching history at Miami. Penn State's top assistant under Micah Shrewsberry, Fisher spent six seasons coaching alongside veteran Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga. Upon taking the job at Penn State, announced as Shrewsberry's first hire shortly after his announcement as the Nittany Lions' new head coach, Fisher emphasized the critical importance and influence Larrañaga made on his career. "Coach L has meant everything," Fisher told BWI, recounting his ascent from a director of operations position into an assistant coaching slot with Miami. "He gave me a chance to become an assistant coach... He is one of the greatest coaches I've ever been around, but one of the greatest people, so I owe him everything." In his time with Larrañaga, Fisher continued, he picked up many of the coaching philosophies and approaches that have come to shape his perspective toward the job. "I really learned from him how to treat people. He just treats everybody, he is first class, no matter who it is. Your walk on, your star player, the bus driver and athletic director; he treats everybody the same with a great amount of respect. And I think that's something that I will always take, the way he interacted with everybody, and his ability to stay positive, through any situation," Fisher said.