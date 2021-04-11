Mike Farrelly is set to join Micah Shrewsberry's staff as an assistant coach, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Farrelly served as Hofstra's interim head coach last season, leading Hofstra to a 13-10 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the CAA.

He previously spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with Hofstra.

Before Hofstra, he spent time as an assistant with Niagara and Mount St. Mary's.

He is the third assistant coaching hire made by Shrewsberry, joining Adam Fisher, who came from Miami, and Aki Collins, who arrived from New Mexico.

Farrelly played his college basketball at St. Joes, where he went to the NCAA Tournament twice in three years.