Miami assistant coach Adam Fisher will be the first member of Micah Shrewsberry's coaching staff at Penn State, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Blue White Illustrated has since confirmed the news.

Fisher presently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes, and has spent six seasons as an assistant with the program.

Fisher is a Jamison, Pennsylvania, native and a Penn State graduate.

Fisher is part of a staff at Miami that has recruited extremely well, signing 10 Rivals four-star prospects since 2016. The Hurricanes also landed five-star Lonnie Walker from Reading, Pennsylvania, in the 2017 class.

Miami made the NCAA Tournament in each of Fisher's first three seasons as an assistant coach, but has not cracked the field of 68 since.

Miami finished with a 10-17 record this season.