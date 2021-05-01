Lamont Wade will reportedly get a shot with his hometown team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to sign the Clairton, Pennsylvania, native as an undrafted free agent, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Wade was not among the six Nittany Lions to hear their names called over the weekend.

The former five-star cornerback prospect eventually made the move to safety for the Nittany Lions, starting 22 games over the course of his final two seasons while also playing in the Star role. Wade finished his Penn State career with 153 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the media last season and was named an honorable mention by the coaches. Wade is set to join a sizable contingent of Nittany Lions in the Steel City, including Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen and Trevor Williams.