BlueWhiteIllustrated - Lamar Stevens signs two-way deal with Cavs

First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the former Nittany Lion forward and program's second all-time leading scorer agreed to a two-way deal with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted during Wednesday night's NBA Draft.

Stevens career as a Nittany Lion was abruptly cut short when the college basketball world stopped last March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seven points shy of becoming the program's all-time leading scorer when its second-round Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana was canceled, followed by the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament shortly thereafter.

In four seasons, Stevens averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while averaging 32.5 minutes per outing on the floor. He was picked as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore, a first-teamer by the media as a junior in 2018-19, and again as a first-team selection for both the media and coaches following his senior season.