As reported by Bruce Feldman, the veteran Nittany Lion receiver has "just entered the transfer portal" for his final season of eligibility. Having already graduated in December, Johnson would be eligible to play immediately regardless of his choice of destinations, should he in fact go through with the transfer.

#PennState WR Juwan Johnson has just entered the transfer portal, per source. He's a 6-4, 225-pounder with good speed who has 81 catches for over 1000 yards in his career.

Tabbed as Penn State's top returning receiver to start the 2018 season, Johnson's year did not live up to expectations.

Finishing third on the team in receptions with 25 for 352 yards and just one touchdown, Johnson struggled with drops throughout the campaign. Targeted 43 times, Johnson led the Nittany Lions with six drops in his 10 games played, his season also stunted by an unspecified injury in the latter portion of the year.

Described by Sports Illustrated as "the necessary first step for any athlete who wishes to transfer to another instution," Johnson is now eligible to be contacted by other college coaches.