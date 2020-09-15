The silence of Monday in the world of watching and waiting on a Big Ten decision regarding fall football burst suddenly Tuesday morning.

First posted by KETV News in Omaha while covering a University of Nebraska speaking event, the school's president, Ted Carter, said into a hot microphone the magic words:

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight," Carter said.

Congratulated with the suggestion that the resolution of the issue would "get that off your plate," Carter again hinted at his optimism for a breakthrough with the situation that has lingered since the Big Ten's announcement of the postponement of all fall sports on August 11.

"It never will, but it's a good move in the right direction," Carter said.