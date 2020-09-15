Report: Hot mic a preview to imminent announcement
The silence of Monday in the world of watching and waiting on a Big Ten decision regarding fall football burst suddenly Tuesday morning.
First posted by KETV News in Omaha while covering a University of Nebraska speaking event, the school's president, Ted Carter, said into a hot microphone the magic words:
"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight," Carter said.
Congratulated with the suggestion that the resolution of the issue would "get that off your plate," Carter again hinted at his optimism for a breakthrough with the situation that has lingered since the Big Ten's announcement of the postponement of all fall sports on August 11.
"It never will, but it's a good move in the right direction," Carter said.
Heard on hot mic, University of Nebraska president says #bigtenfootball announcement comes tonighthttps://t.co/EXd3fuHJ5i— KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) September 15, 2020
The first public acknowledgment of a sentiment that had been growing since weekend reports of a Saturday presentation from the Return to Play Task Force, followed by a complete presentation to the entirety of the conference's presidents and chancellors on Sunday, Carter walked back his comments when asked about them after the event.
"I think that was picked up a little out of context. All I said was there's work going on, and we remain cautiously optimistic like everybody else that we'll get to discovering when it's safe to play," he told Yousef Nasser of KLKN News.
University of Nebraska president Ted Carter was heard on hot mic saying that an announcement will come tonight regarding the #Huskers and the #BigTen football season.— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) September 15, 2020
I asked him about the comments. He says they were taken out of context. pic.twitter.com/SP0x5ZqCtF
According to veteran reporter Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that time has come.
Tweeting early Tuesday afternoon, Potrykus reported that the Big Ten will indeed announce "it's 2020 football plan" today. And the news, he alluded, would be one conference fans would be pleased to see.
"This is confirmed," he wrote. "Polls are closed. Votes are in. Time for Badgers fans and their pals across the league to celebrate."
Nebraska president Ted Carter leaked news earlier that the B1G is set to announce it's 2020 football plan today. This is confirmed. Polls are closed. Votes are in. Time for #Badgers fans and their pals across the league to celebrate.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 15, 2020
Blue White Illustrated sources detailed only that the Nittany Lion football program is preparing as if an announcement will be made Tuesday evening.
