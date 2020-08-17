BlueWhiteIllustrated - Report: Drug charges filed against three Penn State football players

According to the Centre Daily Times, three Penn State football players have been charged with drug possession for an Aug. 2 incident on Penn State's campus.

Responding to a fire alarm at 3:41 p.m., Penn State's campus police arrived at the Nittany Apartments residence of sophomore running back Devyn Ford, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sal Wormley. Upon arriving, officers noted marijuana “all over the floor” and detected a “very potent” smell of marijuana in the apartment, according to the report.

Further inspection led officers to marijuana, a grinder and two tabs of LSD were found in Ford’s room, marijuana was found in Wormley’s room, and marijuana paraphernalia was found in Wallace’s room, the report noted.