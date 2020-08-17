BlueWhiteIllustrated - Report: Drug charges filed against three Penn State football players

Report: Drug charges filed against three Penn State football players
According to the Centre Daily Times, three Penn State football players have been charged with drug possession for an Aug. 2 incident on Penn State's campus.
Responding to a fire alarm at 3:41 p.m., Penn State's campus police arrived at the Nittany Apartments residence of sophomore running back Devyn Ford, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sal Wormley. Upon arriving, officers noted marijuana “all over the floor” and detected a “very potent” smell of marijuana in the apartment, according to the report.
Further inspection led officers to marijuana, a grinder and two tabs of LSD were found in Ford’s room, marijuana was found in Wormley’s room, and marijuana paraphernalia was found in Wallace’s room, the report noted.
A statement from the Penn State athletic department indicated that, “these alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”
The three players are all scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30, according to the report, with Ford charged for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, "drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance" while Wormley has been charged with a misdemeanor count of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession and Wallace was charged with a single count of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
