Earlier this week, James Franklin announced that he would not be renewing the contract of former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover. It came just a few days after the hiring of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel , Boston College offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has emerged as "a top target" to fill the same open position at Penn State.

Growing up in Voorhees, N.J., Trautwein played at Florida from 2004-2008, winning two national championships under Urban Meyer. He was an All-SEC first-team member in 2018, as well as All-SEC second-team in 2006.

An undrafted free agent coming out of college, Trautwein spent a few years in the NFL. From 2009 to 2012, he spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers.

In 2013, he became a graduate assistant at Boston College before moving to Davidson to become the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016. Trautwein then returned to Boston College in 2018 to coach the offensive line.

In his two seasons at Boston College, he helped Chris Lindstrom not only earn All-America status, but eventually become first-round draft pick. Trautwein also had three other offensive linemen earn All-ACC honors to 2018. In 2019, five offensive linemen earned All-ACC recognition, including John Phillips, who was part of the first-team.

Statistically, the Eagles had one of the best offensive lines in 2019. According to Football Outsiders, Boston College finished 27th or better in every blocking category this year. Comparatively, Penn State was mid-tier in the majority of categories. However, the Lions were also one of the worst teams in sack rate (No. 99) and sack rate on passing downs (No. 122).





