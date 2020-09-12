With that in place, a vote for a return could come within the "next 72 hours" according to Thamel.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel Saturday afternoon, the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force made a presentation to eight conference presidents which "ended successfully." Hoping to establish health and safety protocols including testing infrastructure at the center of the Big Ten's decision to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11, the full slate of presidents and chancellors of the conference will have another opportunity to hear the latest information Sunday.

Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step.

The news comes as a glimmer of hope for a conference that has been mired in controversy for the past month.

With the ACC and Big 12 beginning play this weekend and the SEC set to begin play before the end of the month, Penn State head coach James Franklin has insisted in multiple media appearances this week that the conference has satisfied all of the lingering questions that would subsequently enable a return to play.

"There's about 13 or 14 medical procedures and policies that we had to have in place that was universal throughout the conference, and they've really been answered now," he said on Penn State's Unrivaled podcast this week. "So now it's getting everybody in the room and making the decision and saying, let's go."

With that process in place, Franklin's hopes could soon come to fruition.

"If there's one or two teams that don't feel like they can pull off all the policies and procedures in place, let them opt out. Let those schools opt out," he said. "But that shouldn't stop the other 12 schools that can make it work from playing. It's too important.

"A lot of times people think it's about the athletic department, it's about the university. It's about the student-athletes. It's about my players. I've got players that have an opportunity to create tremendous value for themselves and for their families by playing the game of football. So I have a responsibility to them. That's what it's about. It's about doing everything we possibly can to put these players back on the field so they can continue to chase their dreams. As long as we're doing it in a safe way."