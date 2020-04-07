“We came up with a whole new set of communication and terminology that’s different from Minnesota,” Ciarrocca said. “The players from Minnesota, if they walked into our meeting, they wouldn’t understand the jargon that we’re using.”

When Penn State hired Kirk Ciarrocca away from Minnesota in December, the focus was on the new offensive coordinator’s adaptability. Head coach James Franklin wanted some fresh ideas but didn’t want to impose another school’s offense on his own, which had averaged 35.8 points in 2019.

The Nittany Lions “got a lot done” on the installation of their new offense before the coronavirus crisis put college football on an indefinite hiatus, Ciarrocca said. “We put the system in before this happened. We had put together the system as a group. The great thing about it – and I’m sure it was one of the reasons Coach [Franklin] ended up selecting me to be the offensive coordinator at Penn State – is that the philosophies were the same and there were a lot of similarities between the two systems already. That’s one of the reasons why I felt that when Coach offered me the job, this would be a smooth transition. I knew that our philosophies were in line and that this wasn’t going to be like they were speaking English and we were going to come in and teach them how to speak French.



“We’re already speaking the same language, have the same beliefs. We just built a system that we feel will put our players in the best position to be successful and take advantage of the talents and skill sets that we have at Penn State, which is always your goal no matter where you’re coaching at. Every single year in the off-season, you’re analyzing your personnel and trying to build your system [in a way that] accentuates [players’] strengths and limits their weaknesses.”

One of the strengths of Penn State’s offense since 2016 has been the dual-threat nature of its quarterbacks. Trace McSorley finished his career with 1,697 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in school history. His successor, Sean Clifford, finished his first season as the Lions’ starter with 402 rushing yards, ranking third on the team behind Journey Brown and Noah Cain. Clifford’s backup, Will Levis, was sixth with 213 yards.

The obvious drawback to using quarterbacks as frequent ball carriers is that it exposes them to a higher risk of injury. While he didn’t miss any starts, McSorley was banged up by the end of his senior season, and Clifford was forced to sit out last year’s regular-season finale against Rutgers because of an injury he suffered a week earlier at Ohio State.

At Minnesota last season, Ciarrocca didn’t ask Tanner Morgan to do much running. During his redshirt sophomore season, Morgan was credited with 61 carries for minus-57 yards.

Morgan was listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds last year, not all that much smaller than Clifford, who stands 6-2, 219 pounds. But Ciarrocca lauded the physical development of both Clifford and the 6-3, 231-pound Levis, noting that their progress in the weight room has helped them absorb punishment. And he said that quarterback runs will continue to be an element of Penn State’s offense.

“We’d be crazy not to run our quarterbacks,” Ciarrocca said. “That’s one of the things that they do really well. One of their strengths is their athleticism, so we’re going to continue to do that.

“I just think that you have to be prudent with it. How many times are you asking him to run between the tackles in a game, that type of stuff. It’ll be from game to game depending on who we’re playing and what we need to do to give us the best chance to win the game. It’s really that simple. I do understand that every time I ask him to run the ball, I’ve increased his risk of an injury, that’s for sure. But hey, it is part of the game.

“One thing about these quarterbacks here – besides the fact that they’re athletic – that I’ve really been impressed with is their work in the weight room, and the way their bodies are built, how they look. That’s a tribute to our strength staff and what they’ve done with these guys. They look different than Tanner did. They’re built a little bit differently to be able to take a little bit more of a pounding than maybe he could have. But their skill sets are different.”