BlueWhiteIllustrated - Relationships lead four-star LB Jamari Buddin to Penn State

“I chose Penn State and the reason is is because I have a great relationship with all the coaches,” Buddin said. “My family loves them personally, it doesn’t even have anything to do with coaching. It’s really like family. I just get a good vibe from all the coaches – coach (Tim) Banks , coach (Brent) Pry , coach (James) Franklin , of course.”

Penn State landed its fourth commitment from the state of Michigan in the 2021 cycle on Friday when Rivals250 linebacker Jamari Buddin announced his decision for the Nittany Lions.

Originally, Buddin had hoped to take official visits and see his top schools at least one more time. Penn State, though, had the advantage of hosting the four-star linebacker before the NCAA stopped visits back in March.

“That’s a place where I went there my first visit and I felt comfortable,” Buddin said. “I felt like I could see myself there and playing at a very high level. I feel like they are going to develop me as a player and a person the best.

“I know that they’ll develop you, they love you and at the end of the day you’re going to get a great education and have a great time in college. I already know some guys coming in who are really hard-working guys.”

With the addition of Buddin, Penn State now has as many commitments from the state of Michigan as Michigan State, and more than Michigan. Buddin credits assistant coach Tim Banks, who attended Detroit’s Martin Luther King High School, for the Nittany Lions success in the Great Lakes State.

“All credit to coach Banks, he reaches out and is honest with you,” Buddin said. “He shows genuine love toward everybody in Michigan and does a great job recruiting. He gives you the real about Penn State – the bad, the good. So, that’s something I personally want to be around.”

Ranked as the No. 16 outside linebacker in the 2021 class, Buddin expects to be oon the outside, playing in space for the Nittany Lions.

“They’ve seen me camp, they came to the school, they’ve seen me practice… they know I can do it,” Buddin said. “They feel I am the best fit for that position, and I do as well. I am really good playing in space, I can cover running backs and receivers, so I feel I am an all-around type ‘backer.”

Buddin joins fellow state of Michigan prospects Kalen King, Kobe King and Jaylen Reed on Penn State’s 2021 commitment list, which now ranks 21stin the Rivals Team Rankings.