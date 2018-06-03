Blue White Illustrated has learned of the latest roster move at Penn State.

Announced via Twitter, Corey Bolds, who is a native from Paterson, N.J., is opting to transfer from the university. He signed as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 and was one of three defensive tackles in last year's freshman class, including Damion Barber who signed as a DE before converting to DT.

Like his classmates at the position, Bolds spent his first season on campus as a redshirt. As Penn State works to replace three senior DTs from a season ago, the competition to fill their vacancies started this spring and is ongoing. Head coach James Franklin said some of the redshirt freshmen DTs had shown "flashes" but added that he was "not ready to crown anybody at this point."

With Bolds' departure, one less competitor is in the mix as summer workouts eventually give way to preseason practice. Joining returners Kevin Givens and Rob Windsor at the position include sophomores Antonio Shelton and Ellison Jordan, redshirt freshmen Fred Hansard and Barber and incoming freshmen Judge Culpepper, Aeneas Hawkins and PJ Mustipher.

A third-team all-state selection by NJ.com as a senior, Bolds was ranked No. 21 overall in the state.

He joins former offensive lineman Robert Martin as the second member of Penn State's 2017 signing class to leave the program since the end of spring practice.