Offers are flooding in for defensive back Braylon Johnson. The 2023 prospect out of Highland Springs, Va. is up to double digit offers in just the span of a couple days and the whole experience seems to have caught him off guard.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I think it's been amazing, to be honest,” Johnson said. “It's happened faster than I expected. The first two offers were pretty cool. I understood getting those but after they started flowing in I was surprised because I just didn't have a whole bunch of film that I thought was good enough. Obviously coaches liked it but I think I can play way better than I have.” Virginia Tech- “Right now I know they're not playing their best,” he said. “When my dad was there and they were in the Big East conference, I think were some of their better years along with when Mike Vick was there. I think they fell off a bit and we all understand that. Them recruiting me and in-state kids first, I think they're trying to make a statement for the 2023 class. To win, Virginia Tech needs to recruit Virginia kids and that could pay big dividends.”

Maryland- “I know it's a very wealthy area,” said Johnson. “I’ve been on campus once but I don't know too much about them yet. I need to do my research and go visit again. I know it's right around the corner.”

Virginia- “I think they're building a very good program at UVA,” he said. “I like their mentality and I also think they have some very good corners that have gone onto the next level, especially these last couple years. I was at a game a couple years ago and got to go in the locker room. That was a really good experience. I think they're building a good program and a new culture which is really big. I think they'll have a good season coming up this year.”

Penn State- “Coach Franklin is a good coach but I haven't gotten too much into Penn State yet,” Johnson said. “I’ve really only looked into the in-state schools right now. I think their fanbase is amazing and everything they have going on will be back to normal after COVID. I know they didn't have as good a season as they're accustomed to having but I think they'll be back to normal next year. That defense is fast and physical. I like their linebackers a lot and they take some stress off the defensive backs.”

Oklahoma- “I know they have the 'Speed D’,” he said. “I was at Hard Rock Stadium when they lost to Alabama and bringing in those new coaches have made a big difference on how they've been playing now. They have one of the better defenses and they're coming along. It's always been about how their offense will score all the time and their defense can't stop anybody but now I think they're changing that and I think that can help them win a National Championship. In the next two years with Latrell McCutchin, Kelvin (Gilliam), Damond (Harmon) and the rest of them coming in it’s really big for them.”

Pittsburgh- “I know they're playing better than the past couple seasons,” said Johnson. “I think they were pretty good when James Conner was there. The ACC can be a pretty difficult conference. I've been up there but not really for a visit. I did get to see Heinz Field.”

Boston College- “I know the coaches there a little bit,” he said. “With the head coach coming from Ohio State, that's big for me. I like that change. I've seen how much their defensive backs have changed. One of my teammates, Bugg (Jamareeh Jones), is going there. I think in the next few years they could have a real shot in the ACC.”

RIVALS' REACTION...