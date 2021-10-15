 Penn State Football Recruiting: Which recruits will James Franklin and assistant coaches scout during bye week?
Recruiting: Where will James Franklin and his assistants visit Friday?

Penn State's bye week has arrived, which means it's time for James Franklin and his assistant coaches to hit the road to scout not only those who have already committed, but also many of their top overall prospects in the Class of 2023.

Yesterday, I laid out all the stops we confirmed for the staff on Thursday, and now today we follow that up with the confirmed visits for Friday, plus a handful of games that Penn State is expected to attend Saturday.

Subscribers can click in the link below to learn the latest.

Penn State Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin and members of his coaching staff are out recruiting during the bye week.
James Franklin and Terry Smith were in the Pittsburgh region this morning to meet with the coaches at Laurel Highlands, home to Rodney Gallagher.

Inside The Den: Confirmed visits for Friday and Saturday

