Recruiting: Where will James Franklin and his assistants visit Friday?

Penn State's bye week has arrived, which means it's time for James Franklin and his assistant coaches to hit the road to scout not only those who have already committed, but also many of their top overall prospects in the Class of 2023.

Yesterday, I laid out all the stops we confirmed for the staff on Thursday, and now today we follow that up with the confirmed visits for Friday, plus a handful of games that Penn State is expected to attend Saturday.

Subscribers can click in the link below to learn the latest.