Recruiting Updates & Week 2 Best Bets with Ryan Snyder: BWI Daily

With the first true home game with fans in over a year tomorrow, BWI recruiting insider Ryan Snyder and host Thomas Frank Carr discuss a variety of recruiting topics heading into the weekend.

T-Frank asks a handful of questions from Ryan's latest recruiting mailbag, including two players that are heading up to Happy Valley this weekend for the Ball State game, as well as why those players are important to Penn State.

They also discuss a player who you should keep an eye out for in 2023 who might commit during the fall football season, as well as well a handful of players expected to attend next weekend's White Out against Auburn.

Penn State's coaches are also hitting the road Friday to scout a few players in different states. Ryan discusses where he expects them to be, plus the significance of not only scouting players in person, but also meeting with those who interact with them at school on a daily basis.

As is the case every Friday, we finish out today's podcast with "Ryan's Best Bets" of the week. Games discussed this week include: Toledo vs. Notre Dame, Buffalo vs. Nebraska, Cal vs. TCU, Iowa vs. Iowa State, Arkansas vs. Texas and Ball State vs. Penn State