Recruiting Updates & Week 1 Best Bets with Ryan Snyder: BWI Daily
We're now just hours away from Penn State's season opener against Wisconsin, but after previewing the game in a few different ways this week, host Thomas Frank Carr welcomes back BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder for another Friday addition of the BWI Daily.
Of course, there's only one place to start with Ryan, and that's talking a little Penn State recruiting. Topics include looking back on August, a few big high school games this upcoming weekend, plus September 1st and what it means moving forward.
With the college football season already underway, T-Frank and Ryan also take a look at the best bets in a few of this weekend's most exciting matchups. In addition to Penn State and Wisconsin, they discuss North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Indiana at Iowa, West Virginia at Maryland, Miami vs. Alabama, as well a few others.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook