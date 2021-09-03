Recruiting Updates & Week 1 Best Bets with Ryan Snyder: BWI Daily

We're now just hours away from Penn State's season opener against Wisconsin, but after previewing the game in a few different ways this week, host Thomas Frank Carr welcomes back BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder for another Friday addition of the BWI Daily.

Of course, there's only one place to start with Ryan, and that's talking a little Penn State recruiting. Topics include looking back on August, a few big high school games this upcoming weekend, plus September 1st and what it means moving forward.

With the college football season already underway, T-Frank and Ryan also take a look at the best bets in a few of this weekend's most exciting matchups. In addition to Penn State and Wisconsin, they discuss North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Indiana at Iowa, West Virginia at Maryland, Miami vs. Alabama, as well a few others.