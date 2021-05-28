Recruiting: Updated June Visitor List

After nearly a year-and-a-half of no on campus recruiting visits, Penn State and every other Division I program is gearing up to host prospects for the first time starting Tuesday.

James Franklin and his staff will be among the busiest in the nation, the roughly 40 official visits already scheduled, 11 different camps and dozens of unofficial visits in the works, all of which will take place in a 27-day span. Blue White Illustrated has also been hard at work, confirming more than 70 prospects who are expected to find their way to University Park in June.

Subscribers can check out our updated June visitor list inside The Lions Den!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial