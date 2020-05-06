In mid-March Rivals250 defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. announced a top 15 but the Highland Spring, Va. star is feeling the love from a much smaller group. In the video above, Adam Friedman talks with Gilliam about his top contenders, teams that could move up his list, which teams will get visits after the recruiting dead period, and when he thinks he’ll take the next step in his recruitment.



0:35- Penn State



1:29- Virginia Tech

2:18- Texas

3:21- Oklahoma

4:33- South Carolina

5:30- Michigan State

6:13- Additional teams in the mix (Florida, Vanderbilt, & Ole Miss)

6:42- Visits after the dead period is over

6:54- Commitment timeline