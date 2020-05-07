Rivals250 wide receiver Jalil Farooq was about to enter the homestretch of his recruitment when the recruiting dead period was put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemics. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise star has a plan ready to put into motion when he’s allowed to take visits again. In the video above, Adam Friedman talks with Farooq about his decision timeline, which schools will get visits, the teams that are recruiting him the best, & the possibility of teaming up with close friend and five-star quarterback Caleb Williams in college.

0:23- Decision timeline

0:51- Schools that will get official visits & are doing the best job recruiting him

1:30- Maryland

2:30- Penn State

3:50- Ohio State

4:43- Oklahoma

6:15- Georgia

6:58- On his relationship with five-star QB Caleb Williams