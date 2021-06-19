Recruiting: Six scholarship prospects expected to camp Sunday

For the third straight week, James Franklin and his coaching staff are set to host hundreds of potential prospects Sunday for Elite Prospect Camp III. This week's camp is setting up to be a good one, with at least a handful of scholarship prospects expected to workout for the Nittany Lions. That includes 2023 QB Cam Edge, who confirmed this morning that he'll make the trip to State College Sunday.

