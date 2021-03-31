BlueWhiteIllustrated - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Offensive players in Rivals100 of 2023 rankings

Even though the 2023 class has years to go before signing day, there is still plenty of recruiting news for the players in the first release of the top 100. Here is a breakdown of some standout teams for each prospect on offense. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Five-star countdown Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Gorney's thoughts Wednesday: Recruiting updates on offensive players in the ranking | Positions producing the most 2023 talent Thursday: Recruiting updates on defensive players in the ranking | Who is on the cusp of the Rivals100? Friday: Rankings roundtable *****

Oklahoma looks to have the early edge and the chatter is that the Sooners’ coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job recruiting the five-star quarterback. USC and Florida State are two others to watch and Texas A&M is his newest offer.

Manning will clearly have every option in the world because of his talent and family pedigree, but some early standouts are Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Ole Miss and LSU. The new staffs at Tennessee and Auburn have reached out, and Notre Dame and Georgia are also involved. There are family ties to Virginia as well to keep an eye on.

The high four-star offensive tackle with outstanding sophomore tape says Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma and Iowa - in no order - are at the top of his list.

Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State have been the four most consistent programs staying involved with the four-star receiver from East Texas but he said Notre Dame and USC have also been reaching out more recently.

With 25 offers, there are a lot of ways M’Pemba’s recruitment could turn out, but the St. Louis four-star athlete said Alabama, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Washington, Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon are standing out so far.

McVay has 10 offers so far from the Arizona schools, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others. More than anything the massive offensive lineman is doing his research. The East St. Louis, Ill., standout said he’s learning more about the schools where his friends are playing and he’s watching coaching changes as well as he reviews each program. No favorites have emerged.

From Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, the four-star receiver said LSU, Georgia, Florida and Miami are standing out most early in his recruitment. There’s a feeling - like so many other top prospects from the state of Louisiana - that the Tigers hold the edge so far.

Texas was the first school mentioned by the Shiner, Texas, four-star athlete so the Longhorns could be in good shape with Brooks, who lives about 90 minutes from Austin. LSU, Alabama, USC and Arizona State are four others to watch.

With only seven offers so far, the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star athlete said South Carolina, Arizona State, LSU and Virginia are at the top. Many more offers are expected for Ausberry, who could play outside linebacker in college.

In late February, Owens committed to Texas over Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and many others. The four-star running back said mainly the Aggies are still recruiting and trying to flip him.

Styes’ brother, Lorenzo, signed with Notre Dame in its 2021 recruiting class so that will be something to watch, but the 2023 four-star said while it would be nice to play with his brother this is also his own journey and his relationship with the coaches, the culture of each program and which major he chooses will be important as well. Notre Dame, Ohio State and others are involved early on.

Ohio State is recruiting Young the hardest at this point and his relationship with position coach Tony Alford does stand out. Alabama and Oklahoma round out an early top three and then the Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh four-star running back also wants to visit LSU and USC before making a commitment.

Moore is not giving up the goods when it comes to favorites and he wants to take a lot of visits before a decision, but many feel Michigan has a strong shot with the four-star quarterback from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King. Notre Dame and others could be very much in the early picture as well.

LSU, Ole Miss, Duke and South Carolina are the four schools recruiting the Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star quarterback the hardest and then Georgia and Florida are close behind. Lonergan is also a standout baseball player.

The long, athletic receiver from South Florida has loaded up on offers in recent weeks with nearly 30 already and he said Oklahoma, Florida State, Miami, Rutgers, Notre Dame and Georgia stand out early on. In February, Williams said definitely one of his first visits will be to see the Sooners.

Basketball has been Greathouse’s focus in recent months, and he has offers from Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma and Texas so far. Notre Dame has been showing interest and Greathouse said some other college coaches have been asking for transcripts so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his recruitment take off.

His brother, Samuel, is a 2022 prospect with lots of offers from around the country, so his destination could have a big influence on the 2023 offensive lineman. At this point, Okunlola’s recruitment remains wide open.

Missouri and Oklahoma stand out early to the four-star offensive lineman from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, but Green also said he hasn’t been to any college campuses yet so he’s keeping his recruitment wide open with 13 total offers.

With nearly 30 offers, Fleming isn’t giving up much as to which schools are recruiting him the hardest, saying he’s hearing from all of them. One interesting note: The four-star receiver from South Florida is planning to visit many Power Five schools starting next summer with a focus on the three big in-state programs - Miami, Florida and Florida State first.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are two schools to watch for the Bixby, Okla., tight end, but also watch out for Arkansas since he has family ties to that school. With more than 20 offers already, Hasz will have plenty of options when it’s time to commit.

Oklahoma was the dream school growing up for Cook and the Sooners could play a factor, and his fit in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense could help them even more. Alabama has moved way up, with Texas and Baylor also high on the list. USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Notre Dame are four others Cook mentioned.

Oklahoma will be a school to watch for Lemon, especially if Malachi Nelson, his high school teammate and close friend, continues to remain high on the Sooners. USC will also be right at the top, along with Arizona State and Alabama so far.

Holly is just getting started with the recruiting process and said all the teams that have offered have been consistently reaching out: LSU, Arizona State, Purdue, Kansas, Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana Tech.

A transfer to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy from Chicago (Ill.) Marist, Tate said Michigan and Notre Dame are recruiting him the hardest at this point. The four-star receiver has 20 total offers.

Texas, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Notre Dame seem to have a slight edge in the recruitment of Pettaway, but many other schools will remain involved and things could still go in a lot of directions before a commitment.

Barnwell is a former Penn State commit who stuck with the Nittany Lions for about seven months but backed off his pledge in January. He said Virginia Tech, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia and Arizona State are recruiting the hardest at this point.

Originally from Massachusetts, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete said LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas have been the most involved early in his recruitment.

A four-star receiver from Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge, Hamilton mentioned North Carolina first among the schools that have been recruiting him the hardest, along with Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

The Powell, Tenn., receiver lives close to Neyland Stadium, so Tennessee is going to play a big factor in his recruitment, but don’t count out the other SEC schools involved, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and others.

While Harris remains open to all programs, Oklahoma has been showing the most involvement in his recruitment and the Sooners have made a big impression. Miami, Oregon and Rutgers are three others seriously involved early on.

The four-star receiver from southwest Pennsylvania has seven offers and a whole lot of new interest that has kept him from focusing on only a select group of schools. Notre Dame, Stanford, Ohio State, NC State and Arizona State have not offered yet, but they have been in touch, which could change the scope of his recruitment.

Easter has hit the double-digit offer mark and said two SEC schools have been showing him the most interest early on: Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Ashdown, Ark., tight end has added Michigan State, Ole Miss and A&M offers since the beginning of March.

When asked, Birchmeier is not giving up much when it comes to his recruitment, but there’s no doubt Penn State is going to play a big factor for the Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run offensive lineman. The Nittany Lions and Notre Dame are expected to get visits in June.

The four-star athlete from Waco (Texas) Connally has double-digit offers, and Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, Washington and Baylor are showing the most love early on.

The four-star offensive tackle from Georgia has eight total offers, mainly through the ACC and SEC and he said the two that are showing the most attention right now are Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The four-star receiver from Las Vegas Desert Pines who could work best in the slot has 25 offers and said Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame and Arizona State are showing him the most attention early on.

The northern California four-star quarterback now has 10 offers, with more interest coming in from Georgia and Michigan recently. Two Big 12 programs have reached out in the last few days as well as Rashada said TCU and Oklahoma State have now joined the list.

Sewell now has a dozen offers and the four-star offensive lineman said he would like to visit all of them, but the ones that he will probably get to see in June are Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor and USC. Even if he doesn't take all those trips, it will be a busy month for the Odessa (Texas) Permian standout.

The Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep receiver has nearly 25 offers, but there are a few schools that have been consistently reaching out more than others. Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame have been the most aggressive early on, but new teams are coming in all the time.

His father played football at Florida State and his mother was a swimmer at Florida, so those will be two schools to watch, although the Seminoles have been the more active program so far. One of the best-looking prospects in the 2023 class, Robinson recently loaded up with more than a dozen offers and he wants to tour schools throughout the Southeast and Midwest, since he used to live in Iowa.

The Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity running back has more than a dozen offers and a lot of schools showing interest, but there are some noticeable ones who have been the most aggressive so far, with Notre Dame leading the way followed by Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Rutgers, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

The massive offensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips has five schools recruiting him the hardest at this point and only one is close to home. Ohio State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Arizona State and USC have been in the most involved.

There are three schools in particular that are coming hardest for Perkins, who can play running back or on the defensive side of the ball. Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been the most involved with the Raleigh, Miss., standout.

There is still a very long list of schools for the St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet tight end, and visits this summer could help shave some of those off the list as he gets out and sees places. Right now, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, USC, Stanford, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, Auburn, Washington, Miami and South Carolina have been the most involved. His father, Matt, played for the Hawkeyes.

After his second visit to Florida State this past weekend, the Seminoles could be in the driver’s seat in Cottrell’s recruitment, and it’s possible a commitment could be coming. Over the weekend, Cottrell spent a good deal of time with QB pledge Nicco Marchiol, who was also in town. Auburn, Georgia, Miami and others are also involved.

UCLA, BYU, Florida State and Washington State are four early leaders for Iamaleava, who is also a standout volleyball player. USC and Oregon are dream schools, so if the Trojans or Ducks offer they could shoot quickly up the list.

An intriguing 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect, the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete said Rutgers and Maryland have been the most aggressive in his recruitment so far.

A 6-foot-5 receiver, Kasper currently has nine offers and he’s talking with all of them, but watch out for Iowa because his father, Kevin, played for the Hawkeyes before a career in the NFL. USC, Stanford, Northwestern and Notre Dame have been talking to Kasper a lot, and visits this summer will be important.

Lockwood has more than a dozen offers, but the tight end from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are reaching out the most and that’s going to mean a whole lot when visits start opening up in June.

Nearly 20 schools have offered the Wichita (Kan.) Wichita Heights running back, but there are a few that have been the most aggressive in recruiting and they are Oregon, Arizona State, West Virginia, Michigan State and Arkansas.

