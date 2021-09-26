Recruiting: Recapping the Villanova Visitor List

Penn State didn't host a large group of potential scholarship prospects Saturday for the game against Villanova, but there were still a handful of players that fans need to be aware of.

The confirmed list of attendees was very similar to the list we had leading into the game, although there was one notable player who didn't make the trip in Neumann Goretti safety Shawn Battle. Battle posted on Twitter last week that he was planning to attend, but sources confirmed he didn't end up making the trip.

Of course, the day was highlighted by the commitment of Class of 2023 tight end Mathias Barnwell. The Virginia native was left off our expected list of recruits because he wanted to surprise fans with his commitment Saturday morning.

Aside from Barnwell, the only two notable additions that we didn't have originally confirmed were safety Edrees Farooq, a Class of 2024 prospect from St. Frances in Baltimore, as well as Class of 2023 wide receiver Nate Burleson Jr. from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. Yes, Burleson Jr. is the son of former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, who now does a handful of media jobs covering the NFL. He's also an assistant coach at Bosco.

As for Farooq, he's the younger cousin of former four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq, who Penn State pushed hard for in the Class of 2021 before he ended up signing with Oklahoma. The younger Farooq holds five offers currently, including Penn State. The other four schools are Boston College, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

You can check out the complete list of confirmed prospects below.