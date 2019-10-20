News More News
James Franklin and his staff hosted one of the biggest recruiting turnouts in school history Saturday night, as 170 prospects made their way to State College for Penn State's 28-21 win over Michigan. Including those that have already committed, there were 60 prospects that have already earned a scholarship offer. Maybe the most impressive stat is that those players came from 21 different stats and three countries.

Below the complete list of confirmed visitors, as well as our photo gallery.


Notable Additions: Clinton Burton Jr., Jalil Farooq, Isaiah Raikes, Andre Seldon

Couldn't Attend: Garrett Dellinger, Zuriah Fisher, Branden Jennings, Mario Love Jr., Jordan Morant, Jaylen Reed


Oct. 19 - Michigan

PSU Commits

WR Norval Black - FILM - Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna

QB Micah Bowens - FILM - Las Vegas, Nev. - Bishop Gorman

DT Cole Brevard - FILM - Carmel, Ind. - Carmel

DB Ji'Ayir Brown - FILM- Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna

OL Nate Bruce - FILM -Harrisburg, Pa. - Harrisburg - 2021

OL Nicholas Dawkins - FILM - Allentown, Pa. - Parkland

TE Nick Elksnis - FILM -Jacksonville, Fla. - Episcopal - 2021

LB Tyler Elsdon - FILM - Ashland, Pa. - North Schulkill

LB Curtis Jacobs - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh

Saf. Enzo Jennings - FILM- Oak Park, Mich. - Oak Park

CB Joseph Johnson - FILM- Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy

DE Bryce Mostella - FILM -Kentwood, Mich. East Kentwood

DT Fatorma Mulbah - FILM- Harrisburg, Pa. - Susquehanna Twp.

DE Brandon Taylor - FILM - Lima, Ohio - Lima Senior

TE Tyler Warren - FILM - Mechanicsville, Va. - Atlee

OL Devin Willock - FILM- Paramus, N.J. - Paramus Catholic


2020 Official Visits

TE Theo Johnson - FILM - Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Holy Names ***

DE Sean Martin - FILM - Bluefield, W.Va. - Bluefield ***


2020

OL RJ Adams - FILM - Woodbridge, Va. - Woodbridge ***

RB Ali Barkley - FILM - Whitehall, Pa. - Whitehall

CB Tristan Bentley - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - Glenville

LS Austin Brinkman - FILM - Bel Air, Md. - John Carroll

WR Johnny Crise - FILM - Natrona Heights, Pa. - Highlands

P Levi Forrest - FILM - Richlands, Va. - Richlands

OL George French - FILM - Bethlehem Catholic - Bethlehem

P Cameron Guess - FILM - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon

TE/OL Maximilian Mang - FILM- Berlin, Germany - Berlin Rebels

LB/Ath. Demierro Promes - FILM - Leiden, Netherlands

DT Isaiah Raikes - FILM - Richland, N.J. - St. Augustine ***

CB Andre Seldon - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville

QB Mason Stahl - FILM - Baldwin, Pa. - Baldwin

WR Keith Walker - FILM - Wesley Chapel, Fla. - Wiregrass Ranch


2021

CB Rashod Allen - FILM - Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna

DE Aaron Armitage-FILM - Blairstown, N.J. - Blair Academy ***

OL Bryce Biggs - FILM- Huntington, W.Va. - Spring Valley

CB Shoes Brinkley - FILM - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast

LB Jamari Buddin - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville ***

CB Clinton Burton - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***

DE Mattheus Carroll - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - Gilman

CB Jalen Cheek - FILM - Atco, N.J. - Winslow Twp. ***

CB Darian Chestnut - FILM- Camden, N.J. - Camden

WR Liam Clifford - FILM- Cincinnati, Ohio - St. Xavier ***

Ath. Xavier Coleman - FILM - Medford, N.J. - Lenape

QB Ah-Shaun Davis - FILM - Willingboro, N.J. - Willingboro

Ath. Carnell Davis - FILM - Richland, N.J. - St. Augustine ***

Ath. Derrick Davis - FILM - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway ***

TE CJ Dippre - FILM - Jermyn, Pa. - Lakeland

OL Terrence Enos - FILM - Detroit, Mich. - Cass Tech

OL Bryson Estes - FILM - McDonough, Ga. - Eagle's Landing ***

DT Katron Evans - FILM - Norfolk, Va. - Granby ***

WR Jalil Farooq - FILM - Upper Marlboro, Md. - Wise ***

OL Dorien Ford - FILM - Baldwin, Pa. - Baldwin ***

RB Amaad Foston - FILM - Milledgeville, Ga. - John Milledge

WR Oreck Frazier - FILM - Abington, Pa. - Abington

DT James Gillespie - FILM - Woodbridge, Va. - Woodbridge ***

OL Aaron Gunn - FILM - New Castle, Pa. - Union Area

CB Jordan Hancock - FILM - Suwanee, Ga. - North Gwinnett ***

CB Isaiah Johnson - FILM - Bluefield, W.Va. - Bluefield ***

LB Jaylen Johnson - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - La Salle ***

WR JJ Jones - FILM - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Myrtle Beach ***

OL Ryan Keeler - FILM - LaGrange Park, Ill. - Nazareth Academy

OL Tristan Leigh - FILM - Fairfax, Va. - Robinson ***

OL Ramier Lewis - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville

DE Rodney McGraw - FILM - Elkhart, Ind. - Elkhart Central ***

OL Wyatt Milum - FILM - Huntington, W.Va. - Spring Valley ***

Saf. Jaylin Mines - FILM - Oak Park, Mich. - Oak Park

RB Malik Newton - FILM - Norfolk, Va. - Lake Taylor ***

QB Garrett Nussmeier - FILM - Flowers Mound, Texas. - Marcus ***

CB Jordan Oladokun - FILM - Tampa, Fla. - Gaither ***

DE Jason Onye - FILM - Warwick, R.I. - Bishop Hendricken

DB Steven Ortiz - FILM - Goodyear, Ariz. - Desert Edge ***

OL Colston Powers - FILM - Daleville, Va. - Lord Botetourt

WR Kaden Prather - FILM - Germantown, Md. - Northwest H.S. ***

RB Evan Pryor - FILM - Charlotte, N.C. - Hough ***

WR Jayson Raines - FILM- West Orange, N.J. - West Orange

DT Doran Ray - FILM - Detorit, Mich. - Cass Tech

DE George Rooks - FILM - Jersey City, N.J. - St. Peter's Prep ***

OL Nolan Rucci - FILM - Lititz, Pa. - Warwick ***

WR Devonta Smith - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - La Salle

Saf. DJ Stepney - FILM - Macomb, Mich. - Dakota High

OL Landon Tengwall - FILM - Olney Md. - Good Counsel ***

OL Caleb Tiernan - FILM - Beverly Hills, Mich. - Country Day ***

Ath. Zakee Wheatley - FILM - Severn, Md. - Archbishop Spalding ***

Ath. Corey Yeoman - FILM - Atlantic City, N.J. - Atlantic City


2022

DE Trey Bixby - FILM - Lakewood, Ohio - St. Edward

RB Samuel Brown - FILM - Wyndmoor, Pa. - La Salle

LB Abdul Carter - FILM - Wyndmoor, Pa. - La Salle

Saf. Mehki Flowers - FILM - Steelton, Pa. - Steel-High ***

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***

WR Anthony Ivey - FILM - Lancaster, Pa. - Manheim Twp. ***

DE Denis Jaquez Jr. - FILM - Richland, Pa. - St. Augustine

CB Will Johnson - FILM - Grosse Pointe, Mich. - Grosse Pointe South ***

B Donovan Leary - FILM - Erial, N.J. - Timber Creek

TE Trent McGaughey - FILM - Pearland, Texas - Shadow Creek

WR Christian Rapley - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville

CB Myles Rowser - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville ***

Ath. Keon Sabb - FILM - Glassboro, N.J. - Glassboro

WR Kaden Saunders - FILM - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South ***

RB Nicholas Singleton - FILM - Shillington, Pa. - Govenor Mifflin ***

CB Akim Sledge - FILM - Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy ***

CB Tristan Smith - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - Bel Air

DE Ken Talley - FILM - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***

RB Tevin White - FILM - Stafford, Va. - North Stafford ***

DT Kwan Williams - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***


2023

TE Mathias Barnwell - FILM - Fredericksburg, Va. - Spotsylvania


*** - Has earned a Penn State scholarship offer

