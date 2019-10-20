Recruiting Recap & Photo Gallery: Michigan
James Franklin and his staff hosted one of the biggest recruiting turnouts in school history Saturday night, as 170 prospects made their way to State College for Penn State's 28-21 win over Michigan. Including those that have already committed, there were 60 prospects that have already earned a scholarship offer. Maybe the most impressive stat is that those players came from 21 different stats and three countries.
Below the complete list of confirmed visitors, as well as our photo gallery.
Notable Additions: Clinton Burton Jr., Jalil Farooq, Isaiah Raikes, Andre Seldon
Couldn't Attend: Garrett Dellinger, Zuriah Fisher, Branden Jennings, Mario Love Jr., Jordan Morant, Jaylen Reed
Oct. 19 - Michigan
PSU Commits
WR Norval Black - FILM - Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna
QB Micah Bowens - FILM - Las Vegas, Nev. - Bishop Gorman
DT Cole Brevard - FILM - Carmel, Ind. - Carmel
DB Ji'Ayir Brown - FILM- Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna
OL Nate Bruce - FILM -Harrisburg, Pa. - Harrisburg - 2021
OL Nicholas Dawkins - FILM - Allentown, Pa. - Parkland
TE Nick Elksnis - FILM -Jacksonville, Fla. - Episcopal - 2021
LB Tyler Elsdon - FILM - Ashland, Pa. - North Schulkill
LB Curtis Jacobs - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh
Saf. Enzo Jennings - FILM- Oak Park, Mich. - Oak Park
CB Joseph Johnson - FILM- Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy
DE Bryce Mostella - FILM -Kentwood, Mich. East Kentwood
DT Fatorma Mulbah - FILM- Harrisburg, Pa. - Susquehanna Twp.
DE Brandon Taylor - FILM - Lima, Ohio - Lima Senior
TE Tyler Warren - FILM - Mechanicsville, Va. - Atlee
OL Devin Willock - FILM- Paramus, N.J. - Paramus Catholic
2020 Official Visits
TE Theo Johnson - FILM - Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Holy Names ***
DE Sean Martin - FILM - Bluefield, W.Va. - Bluefield ***
2020
OL RJ Adams - FILM - Woodbridge, Va. - Woodbridge ***
RB Ali Barkley - FILM - Whitehall, Pa. - Whitehall
CB Tristan Bentley - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - Glenville
LS Austin Brinkman - FILM - Bel Air, Md. - John Carroll
WR Johnny Crise - FILM - Natrona Heights, Pa. - Highlands
P Levi Forrest - FILM - Richlands, Va. - Richlands
OL George French - FILM - Bethlehem Catholic - Bethlehem
P Cameron Guess - FILM - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon
TE/OL Maximilian Mang - FILM- Berlin, Germany - Berlin Rebels
LB/Ath. Demierro Promes - FILM - Leiden, Netherlands
DT Isaiah Raikes - FILM - Richland, N.J. - St. Augustine ***
CB Andre Seldon - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville
QB Mason Stahl - FILM - Baldwin, Pa. - Baldwin
WR Keith Walker - FILM - Wesley Chapel, Fla. - Wiregrass Ranch
2021
CB Rashod Allen - FILM - Scranton, Pa. - Lackawanna
DE Aaron Armitage-FILM - Blairstown, N.J. - Blair Academy ***
OL Bryce Biggs - FILM- Huntington, W.Va. - Spring Valley
CB Shoes Brinkley - FILM - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast
LB Jamari Buddin - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville ***
CB Clinton Burton - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***
DE Mattheus Carroll - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - Gilman
CB Jalen Cheek - FILM - Atco, N.J. - Winslow Twp. ***
CB Darian Chestnut - FILM- Camden, N.J. - Camden
WR Liam Clifford - FILM- Cincinnati, Ohio - St. Xavier ***
Ath. Xavier Coleman - FILM - Medford, N.J. - Lenape
QB Ah-Shaun Davis - FILM - Willingboro, N.J. - Willingboro
Ath. Carnell Davis - FILM - Richland, N.J. - St. Augustine ***
Ath. Derrick Davis - FILM - Monroeville, Pa. - Gateway ***
TE CJ Dippre - FILM - Jermyn, Pa. - Lakeland
OL Terrence Enos - FILM - Detroit, Mich. - Cass Tech
OL Bryson Estes - FILM - McDonough, Ga. - Eagle's Landing ***
DT Katron Evans - FILM - Norfolk, Va. - Granby ***
WR Jalil Farooq - FILM - Upper Marlboro, Md. - Wise ***
OL Dorien Ford - FILM - Baldwin, Pa. - Baldwin ***
RB Amaad Foston - FILM - Milledgeville, Ga. - John Milledge
WR Oreck Frazier - FILM - Abington, Pa. - Abington
DT James Gillespie - FILM - Woodbridge, Va. - Woodbridge ***
OL Aaron Gunn - FILM - New Castle, Pa. - Union Area
CB Jordan Hancock - FILM - Suwanee, Ga. - North Gwinnett ***
CB Isaiah Johnson - FILM - Bluefield, W.Va. - Bluefield ***
LB Jaylen Johnson - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - La Salle ***
WR JJ Jones - FILM - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Myrtle Beach ***
OL Ryan Keeler - FILM - LaGrange Park, Ill. - Nazareth Academy
OL Tristan Leigh - FILM - Fairfax, Va. - Robinson ***
OL Ramier Lewis - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville
DE Rodney McGraw - FILM - Elkhart, Ind. - Elkhart Central ***
OL Wyatt Milum - FILM - Huntington, W.Va. - Spring Valley ***
Saf. Jaylin Mines - FILM - Oak Park, Mich. - Oak Park
RB Malik Newton - FILM - Norfolk, Va. - Lake Taylor ***
QB Garrett Nussmeier - FILM - Flowers Mound, Texas. - Marcus ***
CB Jordan Oladokun - FILM - Tampa, Fla. - Gaither ***
DE Jason Onye - FILM - Warwick, R.I. - Bishop Hendricken
DB Steven Ortiz - FILM - Goodyear, Ariz. - Desert Edge ***
OL Colston Powers - FILM - Daleville, Va. - Lord Botetourt
WR Kaden Prather - FILM - Germantown, Md. - Northwest H.S. ***
RB Evan Pryor - FILM - Charlotte, N.C. - Hough ***
WR Jayson Raines - FILM- West Orange, N.J. - West Orange
DT Doran Ray - FILM - Detorit, Mich. - Cass Tech
DE George Rooks - FILM - Jersey City, N.J. - St. Peter's Prep ***
OL Nolan Rucci - FILM - Lititz, Pa. - Warwick ***
WR Devonta Smith - FILM - Cincinnati, Ohio - La Salle
Saf. DJ Stepney - FILM - Macomb, Mich. - Dakota High
OL Landon Tengwall - FILM - Olney Md. - Good Counsel ***
OL Caleb Tiernan - FILM - Beverly Hills, Mich. - Country Day ***
Ath. Zakee Wheatley - FILM - Severn, Md. - Archbishop Spalding ***
Ath. Corey Yeoman - FILM - Atlantic City, N.J. - Atlantic City
2022
DE Trey Bixby - FILM - Lakewood, Ohio - St. Edward
RB Samuel Brown - FILM - Wyndmoor, Pa. - La Salle
LB Abdul Carter - FILM - Wyndmoor, Pa. - La Salle
Saf. Mehki Flowers - FILM - Steelton, Pa. - Steel-High ***
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***
WR Anthony Ivey - FILM - Lancaster, Pa. - Manheim Twp. ***
DE Denis Jaquez Jr. - FILM - Richland, Pa. - St. Augustine
CB Will Johnson - FILM - Grosse Pointe, Mich. - Grosse Pointe South ***
B Donovan Leary - FILM - Erial, N.J. - Timber Creek
TE Trent McGaughey - FILM - Pearland, Texas - Shadow Creek
WR Christian Rapley - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville
CB Myles Rowser - FILM - Belleville, Mich. - Belleville ***
Ath. Keon Sabb - FILM - Glassboro, N.J. - Glassboro
WR Kaden Saunders - FILM - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South ***
RB Nicholas Singleton - FILM - Shillington, Pa. - Govenor Mifflin ***
CB Akim Sledge - FILM - Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy ***
CB Tristan Smith - FILM - Baltimore, Md. - Bel Air
DE Ken Talley - FILM - Philadelphia, Pa. - Northeast ***
RB Tevin White - FILM - Stafford, Va. - North Stafford ***
DT Kwan Williams - FILM - Owings Mills, Md. - McDonogh ***
2023
TE Mathias Barnwell - FILM - Fredericksburg, Va. - Spotsylvania
*** - Has earned a Penn State scholarship offer
