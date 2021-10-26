Recruiting Podcast: Schlaffer commits, could Josh Miller be next?
Penn State picked up another Class of 2023 target this past weekend in TE Joey Schlaffer, and more good news could be on the way.
This past weekend, offensive lineman Josh Miller attended the game against Illinois, and although the result didn't end well for the Nittany Lion football program, Miller did have good things to say about his visit.
On today's recruiting podcast, Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel discuss the latest in the 2023 class, as well Jordan Allen's decommitment and much more.
Fans can watch on YouTube or listen on their favorite podcast app.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
AUDIO PODCAST
