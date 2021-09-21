Recruiting Podcast: Recapping the Auburn Visitor List, Lamont Payne Commits

Penn State picked up a new Class of 2023 commitment on Sept. 18 when Pennsylvania native and four-star Lamont Payne picked them over Pittsburgh and others.

This week's Blue-White Illustrated recruiting podcast starts there with hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel. Later in the show, the pair recap the official visitors who saw the Lions defeat Auburn, share some 2023 names to know who were also on the sideline, and end with news on Tyreese Fearbry and Andre Roye, who is expected to commit on Sept. 22.

Fans can watch on YouTube or listen on their favorite podcast app.